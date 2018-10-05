Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago


Sold! Cabbagetown home goes for $182K over asking

It was just over a week before this gorgeous home was snapped up. The semi-detached Cabbagetown home is a clash between the old classical style and new-age modern.

The soaring ceilings, huge windows and open concept layout, make the home light and airy.  

While I like some things about the house, a lot baffles me. For example, the kitchen is an eyesore with the cabinets being a assaulting shade of neon lime green.

There’s also unnecessary curved walls and the slate fireplace and kitchen counter seem out of place.

The family room is quite nice though. The full glass wall that looks out over the backyard joins indoor and outdoor living seamlessly.

336 Berkeley st torontoThe backyard has a tiered deck and is lovely and shaded, and has a BBQ station.

Upstairs there are three bedrooms. The master bedroom is standard and has a large walk-in closet.

However, there are no en suite bathrooms in this home.

336 Berkeley st torontoConsidering the basement isn’t finished, there’s not a lot of living space. But the house does come with a two-storey renovated coach house, which is really lovely with the wood spiral staircase.

The main floor of the coach house has a small open plan living and kitchen area.

Up the stairs is the bedroom, which is raised on a platform with a modern bathroom. There isn't any closet space but oddly enough I'd rather live in the coach house than the main house.

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

Location, coupled with the popular look of the Victorian houses makes this home covetable. Plus there's a separate coach house that's a fully contained apartment, which is perfect for Airbnb or to rent out long-term for some extra income.

Was it worth it?

In 2015, it sold for $1.17 million. Nothing has been done to it since then. Also the basement is unfinished and the interior just doesn't work stylistically, in my opinion. So definitely not worth almost $2 million.

Lead photo by

PropertySpaces

