249 withrow avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 249 Withrow Avenue

This three-bedroom house immediately gives off a homey vibe. It’s bright, filled with natural light and exudes charm with stain glass windows and gleaming hardwood floors.249 withrow avenue torontoThe home is located in North Riverdale on a quiet street. The main floor is open concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen flowing from the front to the back of the house.249 withrow avenue torontoI love the stained glass window divide between the kitchen and dining room that allows the light to filter through. It’s so romantic.

249 withrow avenue torontoThe kitchen is spacious and recently renovated. It also walks out onto the raised back porch.

249 withrow avenue torontoThe backyard is dreamy with lots of greenery and seems like such a tranquil place to spend your weekend and evenings. There's even disco golf! The outdoor space is shared with the tenant who lives in the basement.

249 withrow avenue torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms, one is currently being used as an office. Another is a family room. Both of these aren’t the largest of rooms so you’ll definitely have to pull straws on who gets which bedroom if you plan on sharing this place with roommates.  

249 withrow avenue torontoThe master bedroom is the largest room but surprisingly doesn’t have a closet. So, that could become an issue if you have an extensive wardrobe.

249 withrow avenue torontoThe only other downside to this place, especially if you’re sharing, is there’s only one bathroom. While it’s a nice three-piece bathroom, sometimes it’s nice to have options, even if it is just a powder room.249 withrow avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: 249 Withrow Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $3,800/ month
  • Listing agent: Mary Ann Raaymakers
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Window
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? No249 withrow avenue toronto
Good For

A small family. The bedrooms aren’t really ideal for young professionals, but one room could definitely make a nice nursery. Also the neighbourhood has great schools, the backyard has plenty of room for kids to play and you’re really close to Withrow park.249 withrow avenue toronto

Move On If

You plan on sharing with bathroom hogs. As I mentioned, there’s only one bathroom, so if your roommates love to take 45-minute long showers, maybe look for a place that has an extra water closet.249 withrow avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Andrea Simone for Real Vision

