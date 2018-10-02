Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
188 berkeley street toronto

House of the week: 188 Berkeley Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
This minimalist mid-century modern house soothes my soul. Every line is so perfect, and every element in the house seems like it was created to bring a sense of peace and tranquillity. It’s truly stunning.188 berkeley street torontoWhile the place is on the small side, less than four metres wide, the space is made to seem larger with the simple and elegant design.

188 berkeley street torontoThe juxtaposition between the Brooklyn-style townhouse exterior and the modern interior is perfect. The main floor is open concept and the dining room flows through to the kitchen and living room which open out onto the back patio.

188 berkeley street torontoThe backyard is shaded with large trees and has enough room for dining, barbecuing, and even a small lawn for lounging.

188 berkeley street torontoBack inside, the kitchen is beautiful with granite countertops and white oak cabinetry. The way that the grain of the wood is aligned creates such a pleasing look.

188 berkeley street torontoUpstairs on the second floor is a large but cozy family room/office.

188 berkeley street torontoThere’s also a guest bedroom and bathroom featuring a dramatic wood wall, contrasted with hexagonal black tiles and a huge tub that you could spend hours soaking in.

188 berkeley street torontoThe third floor is dedicated to the master suite. The bedroom is breathtaking with a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows that overlook the mature trees of the backyard.

188 berkeley street torontoThe master suite also comes with a custom-built walk-in closet; and a bathroom with a morning coffee station, because sometimes walking all the way downstairs for coffee is just too much.188 berkeley street toronto

Specs
188 berkeley street torontoGood For

The listing suggests a stylish bachelor or professional couple, and who am I to argue with such a suggestion?   188 berkeley street toronto

Move On If

You have a lot of stuff or people in your family. The house is quite small and combined with the minimalist aesthetic, the combination could make this place easily crowded.188 berkeley street toronto

