House of the week: 188 Berkeley Street

This minimalist mid-century modern house soothes my soul. Every line is so perfect, and every element in the house seems like it was created to bring a sense of peace and tranquillity. It’s truly stunning. While the place is on the small side, less than four metres wide, the space is made to seem larger with the simple and elegant design.

The juxtaposition between the Brooklyn-style townhouse exterior and the modern interior is perfect. The main floor is open concept and the dining room flows through to the kitchen and living room which open out onto the back patio.

The backyard is shaded with large trees and has enough room for dining, barbecuing, and even a small lawn for lounging.

Back inside, the kitchen is beautiful with granite countertops and white oak cabinetry. The way that the grain of the wood is aligned creates such a pleasing look.

Upstairs on the second floor is a large but cozy family room/office.

There’s also a guest bedroom and bathroom featuring a dramatic wood wall, contrasted with hexagonal black tiles and a huge tub that you could spend hours soaking in.

The third floor is dedicated to the master suite. The bedroom is breathtaking with a floor-to-ceiling wall of windows that overlook the mature trees of the backyard.

The master suite also comes with a custom-built walk-in closet; and a bathroom with a morning coffee station, because sometimes walking all the way downstairs for coffee is just too much.

Specs

Address: 188 Berkeley Street

Price: $2,195,000

Lot Size: 13.67 x 130 feet

Bedrooms: 2 +1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 94

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Christian Vermast and Paul Maranger

Listing ID: C4257829

Good For

The listing suggests a stylish bachelor or professional couple, and who am I to argue with such a suggestion?

Move On If

You have a lot of stuff or people in your family. The house is quite small and combined with the minimalist aesthetic, the combination could make this place easily crowded.