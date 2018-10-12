Sold! Rustic Toronto home by the lake goes for $2.6 million

I feel like there’s an unspoken rule that any property on a waterfront must look like a cottage or a beach house in the Hamptons.

While this modest four bedroom, four bathroom house doesn’t have the cottage exterior, it definitely gives off cottage vibes. There’s wood panelling in most rooms, there's a sunroom and of course, there's an obstructed view of the water.

The main floor has your typical living room, dining room, kitchen. The living room has a great view of the lake thanks to the large windows.

The kitchen is spacious and has been recently updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. I can’t for the life of me understand why they have two different types of wood for their cabinets. My eye is twitching from the inconsistency.

The rest of the house is quite dated and needs substantial renovations. For example, the bathrooms look like they haven’t been updated since the 50s or 60s with the green and brown porcelain.

The bedrooms are on the small side, but are bright.

The entire basement has wood panelled walls, giving off 70s poker night vibes.

Despite the lacklustre decor, when you step outside you truly understand why this place is worth it. The sprawling lawn, the huge shading trees, and the stunning view of Lake Ontario make you forget that you’re only a 10-minute drive from the QEW.

The Essentials

Address: 181 Lake Promenade

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 50 x 180 feet

Realtor: Jody Thompson

Hit the market at: $2,690,000

Sold for: $2,600,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Well, it certainly wasn’t for the decor. Lakefront property is a rarity in this city, so when one becomes available, it gets snapped up quickly. This place was no exception—it only lasted six days on the market.

Was it worth it?

Absolutely! Sure, you’re going to have remodel or at least do some hardcore renovations, but look at the property you’re getting.