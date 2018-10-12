Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
181 Lake Promenade Toronto

Sold! Rustic Toronto home by the lake goes for $2.6 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
I feel like there’s an unspoken rule that any property on a waterfront must look like a cottage or a beach house in the Hamptons.

While this modest four bedroom, four bathroom house doesn’t have the cottage exterior, it definitely gives off cottage vibes. There’s wood panelling in most rooms, there's a sunroom and of course, there's an obstructed view of the water.

181 Lake Promenade TorontoThe main floor has your typical living room, dining room, kitchen. The living room has a great view of the lake thanks to the large windows.

181 Lake Promenade TorontoThe kitchen is spacious and has been recently updated with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. I can’t for the life of me understand why they have two different types of wood for their cabinets. My eye is twitching from the inconsistency.

181 Lake Promenade TorontoThe rest of the house is quite dated and needs substantial renovations. For example, the bathrooms look like they haven’t been updated since the 50s or 60s with the green and brown porcelain.

181 Lake Promenade TorontoThe bedrooms are on the small side, but are bright.

181 Lake Promenade TorontoThe entire basement has wood panelled walls, giving off 70s poker night vibes.

181 Lake Promenade TorontoDespite the lacklustre decor, when you step outside you truly understand why this place is worth it. The sprawling lawn, the huge shading trees, and the stunning view of Lake Ontario make you forget that you’re only a 10-minute drive from the QEW.    181 Lake Promenade Toronto

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

Well, it certainly wasn’t for the decor. Lakefront property is a rarity in this city, so when one becomes available, it gets snapped up quickly. This place was no exception—it only lasted six days on the market.181 Lake Promenade Toronto

Was it worth it?

Absolutely! Sure, you’re going to have remodel or at least do some hardcore renovations, but look at the property you’re getting.181 Lake Promenade Toronto

Lead photo by

ImagineAHome

