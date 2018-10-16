Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
16 lyndhurst toronto

Rental of the week: 16 Lyndhurst Court

This house almost looks futuristic in its architecture. I love it! The shape of the house is so different and the interior is stunningly modern.16 lyndhurst crt torontoWhen you walk in, you’re greeted with soaring ceiling, big bright windows and beautiful white oak hardwood floors. Unlike most houses these days, this place is not open plan.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe living room is the first room you'll see. It’s small but cozy.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe dining room and family room flow between each other.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe family room has a huge, gorgeous wall of windows that floods the place with natural light. There’s also a lovely sleek fireplace.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe kitchen is minimalistic, with white cabinets and marble countertops.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoOn the second floor of the house there’s three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and bright. My only complaint is the carpet. It’s a weird moss green that isn’t very appealing to the eye.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe third floor is exclusively for the master suite. It has a giant bedroom with lovely hardwood floors, albeit it does look a bit bowling alley-esque.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThere’s also a big walk-in closet, a gorgeous en suite bathroom with marble tiles and a rooftop deck.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoThe basement has more living room with a rec room, extra bedroom and another bathroom.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoFor outside space, there’s a long deck and enough lawn space to run around on.

16 lyndhurst crt torontoSpecs
  • Address: 16 Lyndhurst Court
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $11,750/month
  • Listing agent: Yvonne Crawford
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 4+1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 3
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? No info16 lyndhurst crt toronto
Good For

Toronto history. This home is located right next to Casa Loma, the Spadina Museum and Tollkeepers Cottage Museum.16 lyndhurst crt toronto

Move On If

You’re a young professional who doesn’t need that much space. Unless you’re willing to share the home with eight other people, the rent is very pricey and the home is much better suited to a family.16 lyndhurst crt toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

