Rental of the week: 16 Lyndhurst Court

This house almost looks futuristic in its architecture. I love it! The shape of the house is so different and the interior is stunningly modern. When you walk in, you’re greeted with soaring ceiling, big bright windows and beautiful white oak hardwood floors. Unlike most houses these days, this place is not open plan.

The living room is the first room you'll see. It’s small but cozy.

The dining room and family room flow between each other.

The family room has a huge, gorgeous wall of windows that floods the place with natural light. There’s also a lovely sleek fireplace.

The kitchen is minimalistic, with white cabinets and marble countertops.

On the second floor of the house there’s three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office.

The bedrooms are spacious and bright. My only complaint is the carpet. It’s a weird moss green that isn’t very appealing to the eye.

The third floor is exclusively for the master suite. It has a giant bedroom with lovely hardwood floors, albeit it does look a bit bowling alley-esque.

There’s also a big walk-in closet, a gorgeous en suite bathroom with marble tiles and a rooftop deck.

The basement has more living room with a rec room, extra bedroom and another bathroom.

For outside space, there’s a long deck and enough lawn space to run around on.

Specs

Address: 16 Lyndhurst Court

Type: House

Rent: $11,750/month

Listing agent: Yvonne Crawford

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 3

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? No info

Good For

Toronto history. This home is located right next to Casa Loma, the Spadina Museum and Tollkeepers Cottage Museum.

Move On If

You’re a young professional who doesn’t need that much space. Unless you’re willing to share the home with eight other people, the rent is very pricey and the home is much better suited to a family.