15 cummings toronto

Condo of the week: 15 Cummings Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
This new Le Corbusier inspired condo reminds me of a treehouse, spaceship, and robot all rolled into one. The condo sits atop steel beams and has a bit of a shipping container vibe to it.15 cummings st toronto

Inside is a delightfully modern open plan layout. The large windows flood the rooms with natural light.

15 cummings st torontoThe kitchen is bright with the neon backsplash and crisp white cabinets. While cool to look at now, I have a feeling those neon walls are going to be tired in about a year. But the kitchen also has top of the line stainless steel appliance for all your gourmet cooking needs.

15 cummings st torontoUpstairs are the two bedrooms, although one is currently being used as an office.

15 cummings st torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and has a small balcony. Unfortunately, there isn’t an en suite bathroom.

15 cummings st torontoThe bathroom is a four-piece that is simple and modern.

15 cummings st torontoAs for outdoor space there’s a large balcony off the living room, as well as a massive rooftop patio that has sweeping views of the city and treetops.15 cummings st toronto

Specs
  • Address: U4 - 15 Cummings St.
  • Price: $1,485,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 96
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $873.87 monthly
  • Listing agent: Gram Siskind
  • Listing ID: E4251629
15 cummings st torontoGood For

Fulfilling your childhood dream of living in a treehouse. Sure it’s not in an actual tree but the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse isn’t practical in a bustling metropolis. 15 cummings st toronto

 Move On If

You can’t stand bright pop colours. This condo has a blue bathroom, yellow kitchen and another bathroom that’s all maroon. If you like beige or grey, or more subdued decor, you’re going to loathe this place.15 cummings st toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

VR Listing

