Condo of the week: 15 Cummings Street

This new Le Corbusier inspired condo reminds me of a treehouse, spaceship, and robot all rolled into one. The condo sits atop steel beams and has a bit of a shipping container vibe to it.

Inside is a delightfully modern open plan layout. The large windows flood the rooms with natural light.

The kitchen is bright with the neon backsplash and crisp white cabinets. While cool to look at now, I have a feeling those neon walls are going to be tired in about a year. But the kitchen also has top of the line stainless steel appliance for all your gourmet cooking needs.

Upstairs are the two bedrooms, although one is currently being used as an office.

The master bedroom is spacious and has a small balcony. Unfortunately, there isn’t an en suite bathroom.

The bathroom is a four-piece that is simple and modern.

As for outdoor space there’s a large balcony off the living room, as well as a massive rooftop patio that has sweeping views of the city and treetops.

Specs

Address: U4 - 15 Cummings St.

Price: $1,485,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 96

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $873.87 monthly

Listing agent: Gram Siskind

Listing ID: E4251629

Good For

Fulfilling your childhood dream of living in a treehouse. Sure it’s not in an actual tree but the Swiss Family Robinson treehouse isn’t practical in a bustling metropolis.

Move On If

You can’t stand bright pop colours. This condo has a blue bathroom, yellow kitchen and another bathroom that’s all maroon. If you like beige or grey, or more subdued decor, you’re going to loathe this place.