House of the week: 106 Glen Road

This house is truly impressive, but at $12 million it should be impressive. The house is deceptive at first glance. The front is a 1957 modest mid-century home with darling grass roofs but the home is actually a showstopping 7,815-square-foot modern home.

This home underwent a four-year renovation by designer and owner Ahmet Demir, which transformed this home into a dazzling contemporary masterpiece nestled in a ravine.

The interior is open concept with tons of natural light, thanks to the walls of glass on two sides of the home that overlook the North Rosedale Ravine.

The kitchen is sleek and stylish. It’s open with the family room so it’s a great space for hanging out with the family or entertaining.

Upstairs are the four main bedrooms. Each have their own en suite bathroom.

I want to wake up in the master bedroom for the rest of my life. It looks so serene with the floor-to-ceiling windows that look out over the picturesque ravine. Imagine the view in the fall when all the leaves change colour!

The master bedroom also has a walk-in dressing room and a five-piece en suite bathroom.

On the ground floor there’s a large rec room, which has a projector for all your movie nights. There’s also an additional bedroom, exercise room, spa and a wine cellar.

But the best part of this entire home is the indoor pool. It looks like the type of pool you find at a high-end spa, and just look at that view you get while you’re doing laps!

The only drawback to this home is the outdoor space. The location doesn't leave a lot of room for a lawn, however, there’s a large covered walkout terrace off the kitchen and on the ground floor there’s a deck.

Specs

Address: 106 Glen Road

Price: $12,000,000

Lot Size: 199.72 x 232.89 feet

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 41

Transit Score: 84

Listing agent: Christian Vermast

Listing ID: C4280402

Good For

Tranquil views of the forest. The home has been designed specifically so you can see the surrounding ravine from practically every room in the house. It’s breathtaking and probably the biggest selling point of this home.

Move On If

You want a more level backyard. Because the home is overlooking the ravine there’s not a lot of lawn space, which might be a deal-breaker for people who really love to play bocce ball or croquet.