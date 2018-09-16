What a $800k house looks like in Toronto vs. other cities

It's still possible to buy a house for under $1 million in Toronto these days, you just have to look well outside of the city's hottest neighbourhoods for home buyers to do it.

Here's what a $800,000 house looks like in Toronto versus other cities.

Toronto - $799,900

Considering that the Junction is quickly becoming the place to be, the price for this three-bedroom, three-floor townhouse just north of all the main action is relatively low. Parking is by permit only but getting to either Keele or Dundas West Stations is just a ten-minute bus ride away.

Montreal - $795,000

This simple three-bedroom historic house is certainly no remodeled marvel, but for those with some extra disposable there's tons of potential, with a big lot right in the heart of McGill territory and just steps from Station Place-des-Arts and Mont Royal.

Vancouver - $785,900

Homes in Vancouver can rarely be called inexpensive, but just under 800 grand could get you a three bedroom town house in the quiet, foresty neighbourhood of Killarney, which is at least $100,000 under the average townhouse price in Vancouver East.

Halifax - $799,900

One of the many homes designed by Nova Scotia's celebrity architect Andre Cobb, this four-bedroom was built in 1938 and has since been restored. There's a full garden in the back, fireplace, and elements of Cobb's signature arches and eyebrow windows.

Chicago - $785,836 CAD

Built in 1900, this 3,000 square-footer in Albany Park, in the northwest part of the city, has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. Ninety-five per cent of was rebuilt last year meaning it's got everything from hardwood floors to quartz countertops, private balcony, and finished basement.

Miami - $797,140 CAD

Sitting on a 15,000 square-foot corner lot, this Spanish-style property is about double the price of the average Miami home value. This sprawling property comes with four bedrooms plus a converted garage and a below-ground pool with jacuzzi in a glass greenhouse-like room.

Barcelona - $796,897 CAD

This incredible property in Maresme right off the coast of the Mediterranean grants its owners plenty of privacy, with a driveway leading in from the main road lined with lush greens and flowers. It's mostly residential here, at varying prices.

Quezon City, Phillippines - $796,252 CAD

One of the most largest and most highly populated cities in the Metro Manila (moreso than Manila) this two-storey, five-bedroom house is exponentially more expensive than your average residence in the Philippines, complete with viewing deck and five-car garage.

Dubai - $799,200 CAD

This villa in the Jumeirah Village Triangle looks larger than it is, with a vast corner lot that really only has two bedrooms and en suite bathrooms each. It does have an expansive lawn, and the master bedroom has a balcony and built-in wardrobe too.