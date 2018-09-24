Real Estate
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
m city

New condo tower will be the tallest in Mississauga

Real Estate
Staff
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Mississauga is a rapidly expanding city, and it's about to get a little taller. 

That's thanks to a new condo development, which, when finished, will be the tallest tower in the city and one of the tallest in the entire region. 

"M3," as its called, is part of the M City development on the west side of downtown Mississauga. The development includes two other completed buildings, fittingly titled M1 and M2, and proposals for more. 

The newest building will be 81 storeys tall and home to over 900 units in varying sizes. 

M3 is designed with a black and white zig-zag pattern, and will face a large public park that is included in the design of M City. 

Lead photo by

@TalkCondo

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Three massive towers planned for Yonge and Bloor

New condo tower will be the tallest in Mississauga

Toronto cottage country could limit Airbnbs and people aren't happy

One of Toronto's most unusual homes is for sale

Sold! Toronto home belonged to CEO of Hudson's Bay

Canada's most expensive home is for sale just outside Toronto

Soaring condos coming to Toronto neighbourhood that doesn't want them

Toronto residents don't want any more condos in King West