New condo tower will be the tallest in Mississauga

Mississauga is a rapidly expanding city, and it's about to get a little taller.

That's thanks to a new condo development, which, when finished, will be the tallest tower in the city and one of the tallest in the entire region.

"M3," as its called, is part of the M City development on the west side of downtown Mississauga. The development includes two other completed buildings, fittingly titled M1 and M2, and proposals for more.

The newest building will be 81 storeys tall and home to over 900 units in varying sizes.

M3 is designed with a black and white zig-zag pattern, and will face a large public park that is included in the design of M City.