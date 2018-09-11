Real Estate
89 crawford street toronto

House of the week: 89 Crawford Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Exposed brick, hardwood floors and bay windows, oh my! This house is darling.

89 crawford street torontoThe four bedroom, four bathroom, semi-detached, fully-renovated house is located in the heart of downtown, just steps from Trinity Bellwoods park.89 crawford street toronto

When you walk in the house, you’re greeted with an open plan layout that’s spacious and bright. The fireplace has exposed brick, adding a touch of character to the room.

89 crawford street torontoThe kitchen is on the small side. There isn’t room for a breakfast table, but there’s a decent sized eat-in counter.
89 crawford street torontoOn the top floor is the family room. The cathedral ceilings make it dramatic and lofty.

89 crawford street torontoThe bedrooms are located on the second floor. They’re all well-proportioned and bright.

89 crawford street torontoThe master suite has a lovely bay window and a modern en suite bathroom.

89 crawford street torontoFor outdoor space, there’s the rooftop terrace, which has a beautiful view of the skyline.

89 crawford street torontoThere’s also the backyard that has a lovely patio and even a little patch of grass.

89 crawford street torontoThe only potential deal breaker to this place is the lack of a finished basement.89 crawford street toronto

Specs
89 crawford street torontoGood For

A family. This truly is a great downtown family home. It has the right number of bedrooms, enough living space, both indoor and out, and it’s close to a park as well as schools and daycare.89 crawford street toronto

Move On If

You’d prefer to be in a calmer neighbourhood to raise your family. This house is right in the thick of it; there’s Trinity Bellwoods rowdiness, all the bars and nightlife along Queen Street, plus CAMH is under construction practically next door, and construction noise is never fun.89 crawford street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

