House of the week: 89 Crawford Street

Exposed brick, hardwood floors and bay windows, oh my! This house is darling.

The four bedroom, four bathroom, semi-detached, fully-renovated house is located in the heart of downtown, just steps from Trinity Bellwoods park.

When you walk in the house, you’re greeted with an open plan layout that’s spacious and bright. The fireplace has exposed brick, adding a touch of character to the room.

The kitchen is on the small side. There isn’t room for a breakfast table, but there’s a decent sized eat-in counter.

On the top floor is the family room. The cathedral ceilings make it dramatic and lofty.

The bedrooms are located on the second floor. They’re all well-proportioned and bright.

The master suite has a lovely bay window and a modern en suite bathroom.

For outdoor space, there’s the rooftop terrace, which has a beautiful view of the skyline.

There’s also the backyard that has a lovely patio and even a little patch of grass.

The only potential deal breaker to this place is the lack of a finished basement.

Specs

Address: 89 Crawford Street

Price: $1,999,000

Lot Size: 21 x 110 feet

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Listing agent: Michael Tanaka

Listing ID: C4235289

Good For

A family. This truly is a great downtown family home. It has the right number of bedrooms, enough living space, both indoor and out, and it’s close to a park as well as schools and daycare.

Move On If

You’d prefer to be in a calmer neighbourhood to raise your family. This house is right in the thick of it; there’s Trinity Bellwoods rowdiness, all the bars and nightlife along Queen Street, plus CAMH is under construction practically next door, and construction noise is never fun.