78 wychwood park toronto

Sold! Toronto home belonged to CEO of Hudson's Bay

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
This stunning home was featured not once, but twice, in House and Home, and when you see the pictures you’ll see why.78 wychwood park toronto

The spacious home, that once belonged to former Hudson’s Bay president Bonnie Brooks, was designed by Jill Kantelberg so it oozes style.

78 wychwood park torontoThe stone floors that are throughout the bright open plan main floor are based on 17th century flagstone. I personally think all stone floors is really cold and uninviting, but with enough carpets it wouldn’t be too bad.

78 wychwood park torontoEven though the main floor is open concept, there are all sorts of nooks and crannies where you can find a space to have some undisturbed quiet time.

78 wychwood park torontoThe kitchen, which had its own spread in House and Home, is so interesting. It was custom-built and is the perfect mix between country and modern. However, it is quite small. 

78 wychwood park torontoThis house only has two bedrooms, which for $3.5 million seems like kind of a let down.

78 wychwood park torontoThe master bedroom is simple and minimalist. It has a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite.

78 wychwood park torontoDespite all that’s going on inside the house, I think the backyard is really the piece-de-la-resistance. Surrounded by a private green forest, the backyard offers the luxury of privacy that is so hard to come by in this city.

78 wychwood park torontoThe Essentials
78 wychwood park torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

The property, the beautiful interior and I’m sure the fact that this home was featured in House and Home didn’t hurt either.78 wychwood park toronto

Was it worth it?

While normally I would say it’s insane to spend $3.5 million on a two bedroom home, this one is beautiful and it does come with a huge property with so much privacy that the price is almost justifiable.78 wychwood park toronto

Lead photo by

www.78wychwood.com

