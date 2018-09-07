Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
7 fuller avenue toronto
7 fuller avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 7 Fuller Avenue

This gorgeous three-bedroom home is full of classic charm and has just a touch of modern flair.

The over 100-year-old home has been recently renovated but it still has its classic Victorian trademarks, like the soaring ceilings, plaster medallions and moldings and stained glass windows.

7 fuller avenue torontoThe main entrance is grand with hardwood flooring throughout, and an original wooden staircase leading to the second level of the home.

7 fuller avenue torontoThe open concept living and dining spaces are bright and airy, with a vintage decorative fireplace, crown mouldings, bay window, decadent wood trim and intricate architectural details.

7 fuller avenue torontoThe kitchen is spacious with plenty of natural light and is complete with stainless steel appliances. I’m kind of in love with the blue cabinets. They’re a nice pop of colour.

7 fuller avenue torontoThe kitchen looks out onto the beautiful backyard, with plenty of shady greenery and a large deck.

7 fuller avenue torontoUpstairs are the three bedrooms. The master bedroom is massive with large bay windows, offering plenty of light.

7 fuller avenue torontoThe master bedroom also has a completely renovated four-piece  bathroom with a white claw-foot soaker tub.

7 fuller avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 7 Fuller Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $4,495 / month
  • Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: Private 2 Car Garage $200/month
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? No pets preferred
7 fuller avenue torontoGood For

A family. Located in Roncesvalles, this house is close to a bunch of great schools, lots of parks and green spaces as well as the High Park zoo. What kid doesn’t love a zoo!?

Move On If

You have pets. The landlords have a strong preference for people without furry family members.   7 fuller avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Toronto Luxury Rentals

