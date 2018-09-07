Rental of the week: 7 Fuller Avenue

This gorgeous three-bedroom home is full of classic charm and has just a touch of modern flair.

The over 100-year-old home has been recently renovated but it still has its classic Victorian trademarks, like the soaring ceilings, plaster medallions and moldings and stained glass windows.

The main entrance is grand with hardwood flooring throughout, and an original wooden staircase leading to the second level of the home.

The open concept living and dining spaces are bright and airy, with a vintage decorative fireplace, crown mouldings, bay window, decadent wood trim and intricate architectural details.

The kitchen is spacious with plenty of natural light and is complete with stainless steel appliances. I’m kind of in love with the blue cabinets. They’re a nice pop of colour.

The kitchen looks out onto the beautiful backyard, with plenty of shady greenery and a large deck.

Upstairs are the three bedrooms. The master bedroom is massive with large bay windows, offering plenty of light.

The master bedroom also has a completely renovated four-piece bathroom with a white claw-foot soaker tub.

Specs

Address: 7 Fuller Avenue

Type: House

Rent: $4,495 / month

Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: Private 2 Car Garage $200/month

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Backyard

Pet friendly? No pets preferred

Good For

A family. Located in Roncesvalles, this house is close to a bunch of great schools, lots of parks and green spaces as well as the High Park zoo. What kid doesn’t love a zoo!?

Move On If

You have pets. The landlords have a strong preference for people without furry family members.