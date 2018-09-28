Real Estate
441 sackville street toronto

Sold! Toronto row house goes for $190K over asking

This house did not last long on the market. In just three short days, this house was scooped up for well over its asking price, and it’s not hard to see why.441 sackville street toronto

The old Victorian row house is stunning. The entire home was renovated and effortlessly incorporates the charming historical elements with a contemporary flair.

441 sackville street torontoThe living room, dining room, kitchen and family room flow from the front of the house to the back. The large windows and the high ceilings make the rooms well-lit and spacious.

441 sackville street torontoThe kitchen walks out into the small backyard. While they’ve done a good job of making it habitable, this yard is full sun and no grass—not super ideal. But the good thing is that Riverdale Park West and Wellesley Park are just a short walk away.

441 sackville street torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. On the second floor are two spacious bedrooms. 441 sackville street torontoThere's also a lovely home office. 

441 sackville street torontoThe master bedroom is on its own on the third floor. It has a walk-in closet, a gorgeous spa-like en suite, and it walks out onto a private balcony.

441 sackville street torontoThe basement is its own self-contained apartment, so you could have it for an in-law to live in or rent it out for some extra cash.441 sackville street toronto

The Essentials
Why it sold for what it did?

Beautifully renovated Victorian row houses have a tendency to fetch top dollar. Plus it’s in a great part of Cabbagetown.441 sackville street toronto

Was it worth it?

The fact that it sold in three days for $190,000 over asking means it was.441 sackville street toronto

