Sold! Toronto row house goes for $190K over asking

This house did not last long on the market. In just three short days, this house was scooped up for well over its asking price, and it’s not hard to see why.

The old Victorian row house is stunning. The entire home was renovated and effortlessly incorporates the charming historical elements with a contemporary flair.

The living room, dining room, kitchen and family room flow from the front of the house to the back. The large windows and the high ceilings make the rooms well-lit and spacious.

The kitchen walks out into the small backyard. While they’ve done a good job of making it habitable, this yard is full sun and no grass—not super ideal. But the good thing is that Riverdale Park West and Wellesley Park are just a short walk away.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. On the second floor are two spacious bedrooms. There's also a lovely home office.

The master bedroom is on its own on the third floor. It has a walk-in closet, a gorgeous spa-like en suite, and it walks out onto a private balcony.

The basement is its own self-contained apartment, so you could have it for an in-law to live in or rent it out for some extra cash.

The Essentials

Address: 441 Sackville Street

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 16.83 x 95 feet

Realtor: Sameer Ismail

Hit the market at: $1,950,000

Sold for: $2,140,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Beautifully renovated Victorian row houses have a tendency to fetch top dollar. Plus it’s in a great part of Cabbagetown.

Was it worth it?

The fact that it sold in three days for $190,000 over asking means it was.