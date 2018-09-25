Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
42 bannon avenue toronto

House of the week: 42 Bannon Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This ultra modern new build home is nestled in the lush Kingsway neighbourhood. The boxy exterior is an odd mix of brick, stucco, wood and glass.42 bannon avenue torontoThe main floor is open plan, with the kitchen, living and dining area all blending into one big space. I love the sleek marble fireplace and the huge floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with sunlight.

42 bannon avenue torontoThe kitchen is sleek and minimalist. I’m not a huge fan of how the dining room is still right in the middle of the kitchen. Maybe that’s just my old-fashioned ways but I want a separate area if I’m going to host a dinner party.

42 bannon avenue torontoJust off the kitchen is an adorable little courtyard in the middle of the house. It’s such an apartment-building thing to have for a house but I can't deny that it's unique and I’m really into it.

42 bannon avenue torontoThere’s also a small office tucked away on the main floor for anyone who needs to work from home.

42 bannon avenue torontoUpstairs are the main bedrooms. They’re all pretty spacious with huge windows that flood the space with natural light.

42 bannon avenue torontoThe master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

42 bannon avenue torontoThere’s plenty of living space in the basement with a gym, sauna, an extra bedroom and a big family room.

42 bannon avenue torontoThe backyard is huge and has lots of trees for shade. It also has a great deck and a luxurious pool and hot tub. 42 bannon avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: 42 Bannon Avenue
  • Price: $3,299,900
  • Lot Size: 32 x 215 feet
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 4
  • Walk Score: 48
  • Transit Score: 67
  • Listing agent: Arta Dawkins
  • Listing ID: W4250714
42 bannon avenue torontoGood For

Summer pool parties. Sure, it’s supposed to be fall now but the backyard is perfect for hosting a BBQ and pool party with all your friends and kid's friends.

42 bannon avenue torontoMove On If

You’d rather live right downtown. The Kingsway has a lot going for it but it’s still Etobicoke.42 bannon avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Imaginahome Inc.

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 42 Bannon Avenue

Three massive towers planned for Yonge and Bloor

New condo tower will be the tallest in Mississauga

Toronto cottage country could limit Airbnbs and people aren't happy

One of Toronto's most unusual homes is for sale

Sold! Toronto home belonged to CEO of Hudson's Bay

Canada's most expensive home is for sale just outside Toronto

Soaring condos coming to Toronto neighbourhood that doesn't want them