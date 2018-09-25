House of the week: 42 Bannon Avenue

This ultra modern new build home is nestled in the lush Kingsway neighbourhood. The boxy exterior is an odd mix of brick, stucco, wood and glass. The main floor is open plan, with the kitchen, living and dining area all blending into one big space. I love the sleek marble fireplace and the huge floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the home with sunlight.

The kitchen is sleek and minimalist. I’m not a huge fan of how the dining room is still right in the middle of the kitchen. Maybe that’s just my old-fashioned ways but I want a separate area if I’m going to host a dinner party.

Just off the kitchen is an adorable little courtyard in the middle of the house. It’s such an apartment-building thing to have for a house but I can't deny that it's unique and I’m really into it.

There’s also a small office tucked away on the main floor for anyone who needs to work from home.

Upstairs are the main bedrooms. They’re all pretty spacious with huge windows that flood the space with natural light.

The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a spa-like en suite bathroom.

There’s plenty of living space in the basement with a gym, sauna, an extra bedroom and a big family room.

The backyard is huge and has lots of trees for shade. It also has a great deck and a luxurious pool and hot tub.

Specs

Address: 42 Bannon Avenue

Price: $3,299,900

Lot Size: 32 x 215 feet

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 5

Parking: 4

Walk Score: 48

Transit Score: 67

Listing agent: Arta Dawkins

Listing ID: W4250714

Good For

Summer pool parties. Sure, it’s supposed to be fall now but the backyard is perfect for hosting a BBQ and pool party with all your friends and kid's friends.

Move On If

You’d rather live right downtown. The Kingsway has a lot going for it but it’s still Etobicoke.