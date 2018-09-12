Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
319 carlaw avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 319 Carlaw Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This condo located in the Work Lofts building in Leslieville is stylish and roomy. Plus, as a bonus, the place comes fully furnished so you don’t have to worry about trying to recreate the decor.319 carlaw avenue torontoBecause it’s a loft, it comes with all the character of concrete ceilings and walls, along with a cool wood accent wall. 319 carlaw avenue torontoThe kitchen, living and dining areas are open concept and filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.319 carlaw avenue torontoThe apartment has two spacious bedrooms, a den and two modern bathrooms. There’s tons of space to spread out, so even if you’re sharing with a roommate you won’t be on top of each other.  

319 carlaw avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a long patio with a BBQ but the view is of the neighbouring building. Not the most picturesque, but great for neighbour snooping.  

319 carlaw avenue torontoSpecs
  • Address: 319 Carlaw Avenue
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $3,890 / month
  • Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No
319 carlaw avenue torontoGood For

Foodies. This place is close to some seriously delicious eats like Queen Margherita Pizza, The Green Wood, and Barrio, just to name a few.  

319 carlaw avenue torontoMove On If

You don’t want to deal with the construction noise, extra traffic and all the other inconveniences if the new subway line gets built.  319 carlaw avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Toronto Luxury Rentals

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Rental of the week: 319 Carlaw Avenue

House of the week: 89 Crawford Street

Sold! This is what a $1.5 million house looks like in Toronto right now

Start of new Airbnb rules in Toronto delayed at least a year

Home prices continue to soar in Toronto

Condo of the week: 183 Dovercourt Road

Rental of the week: 5 Admiral Road

This could be Toronto's home of the future