Rental of the week: 319 Carlaw Avenue

This condo located in the Work Lofts building in Leslieville is stylish and roomy. Plus, as a bonus, the place comes fully furnished so you don’t have to worry about trying to recreate the decor. Because it’s a loft, it comes with all the character of concrete ceilings and walls, along with a cool wood accent wall. The kitchen, living and dining areas are open concept and filled with natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. The apartment has two spacious bedrooms, a den and two modern bathrooms. There’s tons of space to spread out, so even if you’re sharing with a roommate you won’t be on top of each other.

As for outdoor space, there’s a long patio with a BBQ but the view is of the neighbouring building. Not the most picturesque, but great for neighbour snooping.

Specs

Address: 319 Carlaw Avenue

Type: Apartment

Rent: $3,890 / month

Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Balcony

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Foodies. This place is close to some seriously delicious eats like Queen Margherita Pizza, The Green Wood, and Barrio, just to name a few.

Move On If

You don’t want to deal with the construction noise, extra traffic and all the other inconveniences if the new subway line gets built.