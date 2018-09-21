Condo of the week: 21 Balmuto Street

This penthouse suite is stunning. With huge windows at every turn you’ll feel like you’re floating above the city.

Right in the heart of Yorkville, this place is ideally located for high-end shopping, tons of food options, the Varsity Cinema and more.

The kitchen, living and dining area are open plan and filled with natural light.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with seamless cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet as well as a five-piece spa-like en suite.

The en suite is delightfully contemporary and the huge soaker tub seems divine.

The second bedroom is well-lit and roomy. It also has its own three-piece en suite.

As for outdoor space, this condo has two balconies. One of them in the living room and the other outside the master bedroom, both of which are perfect for taking in the Toronto skyline.

Specs

Address: #PH2 - 21 Balmuto Street

Price: $2,475,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 100

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $1,874.74 monthly

Listing agent: Boris Kholdov

Listing ID: C4240553

Good For

Views of the city. With huge windows in every room you get a panoramic view no matter where you are, including the bathtub.

Move On If

You don’t like heights. When you’re 36 storeys up it can be vertigo-inducing.