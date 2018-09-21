Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
21 balmuto street toronto

Condo of the week: 21 Balmuto Street

This penthouse suite is stunning. With huge windows at every turn you’ll feel like you’re floating above the city.21 balmuto street toronto

Right in the heart of Yorkville, this place is ideally located for high-end shopping, tons of food options, the Varsity Cinema and more.

21 balmuto street torontoThe kitchen, living and dining area are open plan and filled with natural light.

21 balmuto street torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern with seamless cabinets and stainless steel appliances.

21 balmuto street torontoThe master bedroom is spacious and has a walk-in closet as well as a five-piece spa-like en suite.

21 balmuto street torontoThe en suite is delightfully contemporary and the huge soaker tub seems divine.

21 balmuto street torontoThe second bedroom is well-lit and roomy. It also has its own three-piece en suite.

As for outdoor space, this condo has two balconies. One of them in the living room and the other outside the master bedroom, both of which are perfect for taking in the Toronto skyline.21 balmuto street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #PH2 - 21 Balmuto Street
  • Price: $2,475,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 100
  • Transit Score:  97
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,874.74 monthly
  • Listing agent: Boris Kholdov
  • Listing ID: C4240553
21 balmuto street torontoGood For

Views of the city. With huge windows in every room you get a panoramic view no matter where you are, including the bathtub.21 balmuto street toronto

Move On If

You don’t like heights. When you’re 36 storeys up it can be vertigo-inducing.21 balmuto street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

agentboris.com

