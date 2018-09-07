Sold! This is what a $1.5 million house looks like in Toronto right now

Looks like the Doctor has been spending time in Canada and she couldn’t have picked a more inconspicuous hideout.

This quaint three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is modest but has been beautifully renovated.

The main floor is bright and breathable. The gorgeous hardwood floors mean the living room flows seamlessly into the dining room, which also doubles as an office with built-in bookshelves.

The kitchen is quite narrow but comes with all the essentials.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. They’re all pretty standard as far as bedrooms go.The only downside is the master bedroom doesn’t have an en suite so you will be sharing with the rest of the family.

Downstairs there’s more living space with a rec room, hobby room and a spa-like bathroom.

The backyard has a huge deck and the garage is heated, so it could be used as a studio or workshop space for that side hustle.

And just tucked behind the garage is what the estate agent has deemed a shed, but we all know better. That's right Doctor Who fans, this place has its very own TARDIS in the backyard. Fantastic!

The Essentials

Address: 200 Manor Road East

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 25 x 128 feet

Realtor: Sage Real Estate

Hit the market at: $1,584,900

Sold for: $1,520,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a great family starter home in a good neighbourhood. Plus, any British sci-fi nerds will be drooling at the “shed.”

Was it worth it?

As a giant Doctor Who fan I would honestly consider paying that much for a house just to get the life-sized TARDIS. But, even if you’re not a Whovian, the house is a solid purchase.