Sold! This is what a $1.5 million house looks like in Toronto right now

Looks like the Doctor has been spending time in Canada and she couldn’t have picked a more inconspicuous hideout.

200 manor road east torontoThis quaint three-bedroom, two-bathroom house is modest but has been beautifully renovated.

200 manor road east torontoThe main floor is bright and breathable. The gorgeous hardwood floors mean the living room flows seamlessly into the dining room, which also doubles as an office with built-in bookshelves.

200 manor road east torontoThe kitchen is quite narrow but comes with all the essentials.

200 manor road east torontoUpstairs are the bedrooms. They’re all pretty standard as far as bedrooms go.The only downside is the master bedroom doesn’t have an en suite so you will be sharing with the rest of the family.

200 manor road east torontoDownstairs there’s more living space with a rec room, hobby room and a spa-like bathroom.

200 manor road east torontoThe backyard has a huge deck and the garage is heated, so it could be used as a studio or workshop space for that side hustle.  

200 manor road east torontoAnd just tucked behind the garage is what the estate agent has deemed a shed, but we all know better. That's right Doctor Who fans, this place has its very own TARDIS in the backyard. Fantastic!

200 manor road east torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 200 Manor Road East
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 25 x 128  feet
  • Realtor: Sage Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $1,584,900
  • Sold for: $1,520,000
200 manor road east torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

It’s a great family starter home in a good neighbourhood. Plus, any British sci-fi nerds will be drooling at the “shed.”

200 manor road east torontoWas it worth it?

As a giant Doctor Who fan I would honestly consider paying that much for a house just to get the life-sized TARDIS. But, even if you’re not a Whovian, the house is a solid purchase.200 manor road east toronto

