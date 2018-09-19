House of the week: 19 Laws Street

Oh hey future landlords, do I have a place for you! This seven bedroom, six bathroom Junction home is the perfect place to transform into some sweet rental units. The home was built in 1896 and is full of character and charm. The stained glass windows, the gorgeous hardwood floors, and the exposed brick are some of the well maintained original features of the home.

The house is split into three apartments above ground and one basement apartment. There are two two-bedroom apartments on the main floor, a three-bedroom apartment upstairs and a one-bedroom apartment in the basement.

Even though this place has great bones it definitely needs a healthy dose of TLC. Like the kitchen and bathrooms are in desperate need of renovation.

The house also doesn’t have air conditioning installed but many of the rooms have ceiling fans. That being said in the summer those fans don’t do much to beat the heat.

The bedrooms are spacious and bright, although they could use a new coat of paint.

As for outdoor space the upstairs apartment has a sunroom/ patio, which overlooks the front road.

The house also has a huge sprawling backyard with plenty of trees and a big lawn that could easily be shared with all the units.

Specs

Address: 19 Laws Street

Price: $2,499,000

Lot Size: 50 x 250 feet

Bedrooms: 7+1

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 7

Walk Score: 77

Transit Score: 76

Listing agent: Frank De Franco

Listing ID: W4230536

Good For

Renting out. The home is already divided into four apartments, all you have to do is spruce up the interior and you can just watch that rental money pour in.

Move On If

You’re looking for a single family home. Sure you could make this into one but you’d need to do some extensive renovations for that to happen.