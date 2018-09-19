Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
19 laws street toronto

House of the week: 19 Laws Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Oh hey future landlords, do I have a place for you! This seven bedroom, six bathroom Junction home is the perfect place to transform into some sweet rental units.19 laws street torontoThe home was built in 1896 and is full of character and charm. The stained glass windows, the gorgeous hardwood floors, and the exposed brick are some of the well maintained original features of the home.

19 laws street torontoThe house is split into three apartments above ground and one basement apartment. There are two two-bedroom apartments on the main floor, a three-bedroom apartment upstairs and a one-bedroom apartment in the basement.

19 laws street torontoEven though this place has great bones it definitely needs a healthy dose of TLC. Like the kitchen and bathrooms are in desperate need of renovation.

19 laws street torontoThe house also doesn’t have air conditioning installed but many of the rooms have ceiling fans. That being said in the summer those fans don’t do much to beat the heat.

19 laws street torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and bright, although they could use a new coat of paint.

19 laws street torontoAs for outdoor space the upstairs apartment has a sunroom/ patio, which overlooks the front road.

19 laws street torontoThe house also has a huge sprawling backyard with plenty of trees and a big lawn that could easily be shared with all the units.

19 laws street torontoSpecs
  • Address: 19 Laws Street
  • Price: $2,499,000
  • Lot Size: 50 x 250 feet
  • Bedrooms: 7+1
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Parking: 7
  • Walk Score: 77
  • Transit Score: 76
  • Listing agent: Frank De Franco
  • Listing ID: W4230536
19 laws street torontoGood For

Renting out. The home is already divided into four apartments, all you have to do is spruce up the interior and you can just watch that rental money pour in.

19 laws street torontoMove On If

You’re looking for a single family home. Sure you could make this into one but you’d need to do some extensive renovations for that to happen.19 laws street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Property Spaces

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 19 Laws Street

Sold! Architecturally stunning Toronto home goes for $1.89 million

Condo of the week: 629 King Street West

Rental of the week: 2 Crystal Arts Square

House of the week: 6 Marmion Avenue

Toronto could see exodus to the suburbs if housing costs keep rising

Sold! Retro Toronto bungalow goes for $275K under asking

Justin Bieber just bought a mansion with a horse track near Toronto