183 dovercourt road toronto

Condo of the week: 183 Dovercourt Road

This stunning penthouse suite in the historic Argyle Lofts has two-storey glass windows which makes it seem like you’re living in a greenhouse, or your very own glass castle.183 dovercourt road toronto

The condo is bright and airy with an open plan layout. The soaring windows offer tons of natural light as well as a panoramic view of the city.

183 dovercourt road torontoThe kitchen is modern and sleek with white cabinets, subway tile backsplash and stainless steel appliances.

183 dovercourt road torontoThe master bedroom is located upstairs and overlooks the lower half of the apartment. It has an en suite bathroom and plenty of light.   

183 dovercourt road torontoBut, the big selling point for this condo is its outdoor space. It’s a rarity for Toronto condos to have enough outdoor space and yet this place has it in spades.

183 dovercourt road torontoThe wraparound terrace offers stunning views of the city and plenty of space to sun tan.

183 dovercourt road torontoAnd if the patio isn’t satisfying all your outdoor needs, the condo is just steps away from Trinity Bellwoods park and all the Queen Street shopping and dining.

183 dovercourt road torontoSpecs
  • Address: #610 - 183 Dovercourt Road
  • Price: $1,299,000
  • Bedrooms: 1+1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 93
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Maintenance Fees: $644.35 monthly
  • Listing agent: Mark Benedict
  • Listing ID: C4223629
183 dovercourt road torontoGood For

Plants. With all those windows you can create your very own jungle.

183 dovercourt road torontoMove On If

You can’t justify spending over a million dollars for a 900 square foot, one bedroom apartment. Most of your living space with this condo is outside so if you’re more of a indoorsy person it’s not worth it.183 dovercourt road toronto

