Condo of the week: 11B Tranby Avenue

Tucked away in the heart of the city, this charming Yorkville residence is impressive.

The kitchen, dining room and living room are all located on the ground floor. Each room flows from one to the next.

Both the dining room and kitchen walk out onto the deck and into the small garden.

The kitchen is quite spacious, and the living room has a lovely fireplace.

On the second floor are the spare bedrooms and a library. Ignoring the outdated decor, the rooms are bright and spacious.

Finally on the third floor you have the entire master suite.

The master bedroom has enough room for an exercise nook. Personally, I’d do something a bit different with the space. The window coverings are also an interesting choice.

The master bedroom also has a seven-piece marble en suite bathroom and a dressing room. But, my favourite part about this room is the retro fireplace.

As for outdoor space, there’s a gorgeous patio and delightfully shaded garden, perfect for summer entertaining.

Specs

Address: 11B Tranby Avenue

Price: $2,650,000

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 97

Transit Score: 96

Maintenance Fees: $1,030.39 monthly

Listing agent: Carol Gordon

Listing ID: C4253290

Good For

High-end shopping. This place is steps away from the “mink mile” and all the other boutique shops located in Yorkville.

Move On If

You don’t like stairs. This townhouse is three floors, so if you’d prefer your place to be all on one level, keep searching my friend.