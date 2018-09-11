Real Estate
11B tranby avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 11B Tranby Avenue

Tucked away in the heart of the city, this charming Yorkville residence is impressive.11B tranby avenue toronto

The kitchen, dining room and living room are all located on the ground floor. Each room flows from one to the next.

11B tranby avenue torontoBoth the dining room and kitchen walk out onto the deck and into the small garden.

11B tranby avenue torontoThe kitchen is quite spacious, and the living room has a lovely fireplace.

11B tranby avenue torontoOn the second floor are the spare bedrooms and a library. Ignoring the outdated decor, the rooms are bright and spacious.

11b tranby avenue torontoFinally on the third floor you have the entire master suite.

11B tranby avenue torontoThe master bedroom has enough room for an exercise nook. Personally, I’d do something a bit different with the space. The window coverings are also an interesting choice.

11B tranby avenue torontoThe master bedroom also has a seven-piece marble en suite bathroom and a dressing room. 11B tranby avenue torontoBut, my favourite part about this room is the retro fireplace.

11B tranby avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a gorgeous patio and delightfully shaded garden, perfect for summer entertaining.  11B tranby avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: 11B Tranby Avenue
  • Price: $2,650,000
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 97
  • Transit Score:  96
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,030.39 monthly
  • Listing agent: Carol Gordon
  • Listing ID: C4253290
11B tranby avenue torontoGood For

High-end shopping. This place is steps away from the “mink mile” and all the other boutique shops located in Yorkville.11B tranby avenue toronto

Move On If

You don’t like stairs. This townhouse is three floors, so if you’d prefer your place to be all on one level, keep searching my friend.11B tranby avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Drive Home Value

