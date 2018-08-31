Sold! Architecturally stunning Toronto home goes for $1.89 million

Real Estate
This house is a kind of like a mullet. It’s heritage in the front, modern in the back.

89 kingswood road torontoThe house was built in 1921 and since then, two architects have inhabited the space and renovated it into a modern beauty. 

89 kingswood road torontoThe home is bright and airy. The entrance of the house that flows into the living room is more in line with the original house with the wood door and window frames.

89 kingswood road torontoThe kitchen and dining area are arguably the most stunning part of the house. The 16-foot ceilings in the kitchen are put to use by massive floor-to-ceiling windows, which are angled specifically to catch the sunrise. They're breathtaking.

89 kingswood road torontoI also love the floating cabinets, allowing whoever’s in the kitchen to be part of the action that’s happening in the dining room.

89 kingswood road torontoThe house has three spacious bedrooms and two office spaces, one of which has a ladder up to a built-in loft bed.

89 kingswood road torontoThe second-floor master bedroom has a hardwood floor, two double mirrored closets and a fireplace with a wood mantle.

89 kingswood road torontoThere’s more living space in the basement with a big laundry room and steps down to a sunken rec room.

89 kingswood road torontoAlso in the basement is a spa area with a jacuzzi that overlooks the ravine.

89 kingswood road torontoAttached is a four-piece bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

89 kingswood road torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a three-tiered deck and rooftop patio which overlook a beautiful ravine. This house is kinda like a very upscale treehouse.

89 kingswood road torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 89 Kingswood Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 50 x 130  feet
  • Realtor: Andrew Ipekian Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $1,889,000
  • Sold for: $1,889,000
89 kingswood road torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

It’s a magnificent home in the popular Beaches neighbourhood. I’m kinda surprised it didn’t go for more.

89 kingswood road torontoWas it worth it?

I sure think so. Yes, some of the bathrooms look a bit dated, but that’s part of the charm. It’s a unique house on a stunning property. You can’t really go wrong.89 kingswood road toronto

