Sold! Architecturally stunning Toronto home goes for $1.89 million

This house is a kind of like a mullet. It’s heritage in the front, modern in the back.

The house was built in 1921 and since then, two architects have inhabited the space and renovated it into a modern beauty.

The home is bright and airy. The entrance of the house that flows into the living room is more in line with the original house with the wood door and window frames.

The kitchen and dining area are arguably the most stunning part of the house. The 16-foot ceilings in the kitchen are put to use by massive floor-to-ceiling windows, which are angled specifically to catch the sunrise. They're breathtaking.

I also love the floating cabinets, allowing whoever’s in the kitchen to be part of the action that’s happening in the dining room.

The house has three spacious bedrooms and two office spaces, one of which has a ladder up to a built-in loft bed.

The second-floor master bedroom has a hardwood floor, two double mirrored closets and a fireplace with a wood mantle.

There’s more living space in the basement with a big laundry room and steps down to a sunken rec room.

Also in the basement is a spa area with a jacuzzi that overlooks the ravine.

Attached is a four-piece bathroom with a clawfoot tub.

As for outdoor space, there’s a three-tiered deck and rooftop patio which overlook a beautiful ravine. This house is kinda like a very upscale treehouse.

The Essentials

Address: 89 Kingswood Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 50 x 130 feet

Realtor: Andrew Ipekian Real Estate

Hit the market at: $1,889,000

Sold for: $1,889,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a magnificent home in the popular Beaches neighbourhood. I’m kinda surprised it didn’t go for more.

Was it worth it?

I sure think so. Yes, some of the bathrooms look a bit dated, but that’s part of the charm. It’s a unique house on a stunning property. You can’t really go wrong.