Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
629 king street west toronto

Condo of the week: 629 King Street West

This condo would be a perfect first time real estate investment. It’s in such a central location, has the ideal two-bedroom and two-bathrooms, and actually has outdoor space. On top of that, the condo itself is stunning.629 king street west toronto

This open concept designer suite with just under 1,800 square feet of living space features exposed concrete ceilings, beautiful wood floors, and a huge patio.629 king street west torontoThe main living area is bright and airy with nine-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows, which create a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor space.

629 king street west torontoSpeaking of outdoor space, the condo boasts a 620 square foot south-facing private terrace. There’s plenty of room for sitting and dining. It also has the conveniences of a gas hookup and outdoor water supply.

629 king street west torontoThe kitchen is sleek and modern, and it comes complete with professional-grade stainless steel appliances.

629 king street west torontoThe master bedroom is beautiful with lots of natural light and an en suite.

629 king street west torontoThe four-piece en suite bathroom has a deep soaker tub and lovely marble floors. It also has a great mirror, with exceptional lighting, which is great for makeup application.

629 king street west toronto

Specs
  • Address: #212 - 629 King St. W
  • Price: $1,298,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 98
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: $942.47 monthly
  • Listing agent: Doug Vukasovic
  • Listing ID: C4218924
629 king street west torontoGood For

Nightlife. You’re right next to all the swanky nightclubs, posh restaurants and fancy cocktail bars.

629 king street west torontoMove On If

You don't like that nightlife. King West has a tendency to attract drunk party people so if you happen to not be a fan of those kinds of humans, you probably don’t want your home in their stomping grounds.629 king street west toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Doug Vukasovic

