Condo of the week: 629 King Street West

This condo would be a perfect first time real estate investment. It’s in such a central location, has the ideal two-bedroom and two-bathrooms, and actually has outdoor space. On top of that, the condo itself is stunning.

This open concept designer suite with just under 1,800 square feet of living space features exposed concrete ceilings, beautiful wood floors, and a huge patio. The main living area is bright and airy with nine-foot ceilings and wall-to-wall windows, which create a seamless transition from indoor to outdoor space.

Speaking of outdoor space, the condo boasts a 620 square foot south-facing private terrace. There’s plenty of room for sitting and dining. It also has the conveniences of a gas hookup and outdoor water supply.

The kitchen is sleek and modern, and it comes complete with professional-grade stainless steel appliances.

The master bedroom is beautiful with lots of natural light and an en suite.

The four-piece en suite bathroom has a deep soaker tub and lovely marble floors. It also has a great mirror, with exceptional lighting, which is great for makeup application.

Specs

Address: #212 - 629 King St. W

Price: $1,298,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 98

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: $942.47 monthly

Listing agent: Doug Vukasovic

Listing ID: C4218924

Good For

Nightlife. You’re right next to all the swanky nightclubs, posh restaurants and fancy cocktail bars.

Move On If

You don't like that nightlife. King West has a tendency to attract drunk party people so if you happen to not be a fan of those kinds of humans, you probably don’t want your home in their stomping grounds.