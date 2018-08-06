House of the week: 6 Marmion Avenue

This is a perfect family home if I've ever seen one. The renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a rare beauty.

The main floor with the family room, kitchen and dining room is open plan.

It’s bright, airy and provides great flow from room to room so you can keep an eye on the kids even while cooking dinner.

The living room is cozy with a fireplace and the family room is raised with gorgeous hardwood floors and a large window.

The remodeled kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances but is a touch on the smaller side.

Upstairs are the three main bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of which were renovated.

The master overlooks the backyard and has a bright en suite. I love the green subway tiles.

Downstairs there’s more living space with an office, rec room and another bedroom.

My favourite part of the house is the lush backyard. The large deck is beautiful and there’s still plenty of lawn space for a trampoline. It even has a hot tub!

Specs

Address: 6 Marmion Ave.

Price: $2,249,000

Lot Size: 40 x 107 feet

Bedrooms: 3+1

Bathrooms: 4

Parking: 3

Walk Score: 65

Transit Score: 63

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: 6marmionave.com

Good For

Outdoor activities in the middle of the city. You’re right across the street from Ledbury Park, which has grass, a skating rink and a pool. According to the owners, it’s the perfect place for “tobogganing and teaching kids how to ride bikes”.

Move On If

You’re looking for something with a bit more architectural character. This house is a very standard home, which some might consider too pedestrian for their tastes.