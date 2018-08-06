Real Estate
6 marmion avenue toronto

House of the week: 6 Marmion Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
This is a perfect family home if I've ever seen one. The renovated four-bedroom, four-bathroom home is a rare beauty.6 marmion ave toronto

The main floor with the family room, kitchen and dining room is open plan.

6 marmion avenue torontoIt’s bright, airy and provides great flow from room to room so you can keep an eye on the kids even while cooking dinner.

6 marmion avenue torontoThe living room is cozy with a fireplace and the family room is raised with gorgeous hardwood floors and a large window.

6 marmion avenue torontoThe remodeled kitchen is modern with stainless steel appliances but is a touch on the smaller side.

6 marmion avenue torontoUpstairs are the three main bedrooms and two bathrooms, all of which were renovated.  

6 marmion avenue torontoThe master overlooks the backyard and has a bright en suite. I love the green subway tiles.

6 marmion avenue torontoDownstairs there’s more living space with an office, rec room and another bedroom.

6 marmion avenue torontoMy favourite part of the house is the lush backyard. The large deck is beautiful and there’s still plenty of lawn space for a trampoline. It even has a hot tub!6 marmion ave toronto

Specs
  • Address: 6 Marmion Ave.
  • Price: $2,249,000
  • Lot Size: 40 x 107 feet
  • Bedrooms: 3+1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Parking: 3
  • Walk Score: 65
  • Transit Score: 63
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: 6marmionave.com
6 marmion avenue torontoGood For

Outdoor activities in the middle of the city. You’re right across the street from Ledbury Park, which has grass, a skating rink and a pool. According to the owners, it’s the perfect place for “tobogganing and teaching kids how to ride bikes”.

6 marmion avenue torontoMove On If

You’re looking for something with a bit more architectural character. This house is a very standard home, which some might consider too pedestrian for their tastes.6 marmion avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

6marmionave.com

