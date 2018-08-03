Sold! Toronto home by the beach goes for $5.4 million

A lot of places advertise lake views, but this place has the Cadillac of views. This Beaches home is actually on the beach!

The exterior reminds me of those beach homes you see in the Hamptons with the white panelling, but the interior is very Canadiana— albeit a bit dated.

The house is split over four levels, so there’s a ton of living space.

The main floor is open-concept and is very bright, thanks to the many windows.

The home boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two living rooms.

The bedrooms are massive, but surprisingly the master bedroom doesn’t have an en suite bathroom.

The house also lacks air conditioning but maybe the breeze from the lake is cooling enough?

My favourite room inside this gigantic home is the library with built-in bookshelves and a walkout to the garden. The combination makes the space airy and cozy at the same time.

The big draw for this place is obviously the backyard, which is simply gorgeous. Lake views aside, the tiered gardens and patios are stunning.

The Essentials

Address: 440 Lake Front

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 60 x 152 feet

Realtor: Wright Sisters Group

Hit the market at: $5,500,000

Sold for: $5,400,000

Why it sold for what it did?

Could be a number of reasons, such as the direct beach access, the sweeping lake views, the beautiful gardens, or maybe it was the four-storey beach house. It was probably all of this and the fact that’s it’s only one of 14 houses that have beachfront property.

Was it worth it?

Property-wise yes. But the interior is quite dated and the place doesn’t even have air conditioning. So, even after spending more than $5 million, you’re still going to have to dump more money into it to bring it into the 21st century.