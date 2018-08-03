Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
440 lake front toronto

Sold! Toronto home by the beach goes for $5.4 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 10 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A lot of places advertise lake views, but this place has the Cadillac of views. This Beaches home is actually on the beach! 

The exterior reminds me of those beach homes you see in the Hamptons with the white panelling, but the interior is very Canadiana— albeit a bit dated.

440 lake front torontoThe house is split over four levels, so there’s a ton of living space.

440 lake front torontoThe main floor is open-concept and is very bright, thanks to the many windows.

440 lake front torontoThe home boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two living rooms.

440 lake front torontoThe bedrooms are massive, but surprisingly the master bedroom doesn’t have an en suite bathroom.

440 lake front torontoThe house also lacks air conditioning but maybe the breeze from the lake is cooling enough?

440 lake front torontoMy favourite room inside this gigantic home is the library with built-in bookshelves and a walkout to the garden. The combination makes the space airy and cozy at the same time.

440 lake front torontoThe big draw for this place is obviously the backyard, which is simply gorgeous. Lake views aside, the tiered gardens and patios are stunning.

440 lake front torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 440 Lake Front
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 60 x 152 feet
  • Realtor: Wright Sisters Group
  • Hit the market at: $5,500,000
  • Sold for: $5,400,000
440 lake front torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

Could be a number of reasons, such as the direct beach access, the sweeping lake views, the beautiful gardens, or maybe it was the four-storey beach house. It was probably all of this and the fact that’s it’s only one of 14 houses that have beachfront property.

440 lake front toronto Was it worth it?

Property-wise yes. But the interior is quite dated and the place doesn’t even have air conditioning. So, even after spending more than $5 million, you’re still going to have to dump more money into it to bring it into the 21st century.

440 lake front toronto

Lead photo by

iGuide

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto home prices are on the rise again

Sold! Toronto home by the beach goes for $5.4 million

Condo of the week: 7 Brimley Road South

Rob Ford's old house is now for sale

Rental of the week: 10 Sylvan Avenue

House of the week: 687 Woburn Avenue

Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

Condo of the week: 118 Yorkville Avenue