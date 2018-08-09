Real Estate
300 manitoba street toronto

Condo of the week: 300 Manitoba Street

If you’re sick and tired of the outrageously-priced condos in the downtown core, may I suggest moving a bit west? 300 manitoba street torontoThis stunning two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Mimico is listed for under $700,000.

300 manitoba street torontoLocated in the Mystic Pointe warehouse lofts, this condo is flooded with natural light, thanks to the two walls of windows. The soaring 17-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and modern interior make this place spacious and airy.

300 manitoba street torontoThe kitchen is beautiful with the waterfall quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

300 manitoba street toronto While the living room isn’t the roomiest, the current owners turned one of the bedrooms into a family room area.

300 manitoba street torontoUnlike most lofts, you actually have a master bedroom with a door. If your partner wakes up early or stays up late, you don’t have to listen to them shuffle around the apartment.

300 manitoba street torontoThere isn’t any private outdoor space but the building has a nice rooftop patio as well as some lush grounds. You’re also super close to Lake Ontario.   

300 manitoba street torontoSpecs
  • Address: #318 - 300 Manitoba St.
  • Price: $679,900
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 45
  • Transit Score: 71
  • Maintenance Fees: $849.65 monthly
  • Listing agent: Desmond Caissie
  • Listing ID: W4202574
300 manitoba street torontoGood For

A couple who don’t like the price or chaos of downtown but still aren't ready for a starter home.

300 manitoba street torontoMove On If

You want to live downtown. While this place may look and feel like a downtown condo, you’re still in the suburbs, so you’ll still have a commute and you can’t really walk to a grocery store.

300 manitoba street toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week.

Lead photo by

MyHomeViewer

