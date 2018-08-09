Condo of the week: 300 Manitoba Street

If you’re sick and tired of the outrageously-priced condos in the downtown core, may I suggest moving a bit west? This stunning two bedroom, two bathroom condo in Mimico is listed for under $700,000.

Located in the Mystic Pointe warehouse lofts, this condo is flooded with natural light, thanks to the two walls of windows. The soaring 17-foot ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors and modern interior make this place spacious and airy.

The kitchen is beautiful with the waterfall quartz counter and stainless steel appliances.

While the living room isn’t the roomiest, the current owners turned one of the bedrooms into a family room area.

Unlike most lofts, you actually have a master bedroom with a door. If your partner wakes up early or stays up late, you don’t have to listen to them shuffle around the apartment.

There isn’t any private outdoor space but the building has a nice rooftop patio as well as some lush grounds. You’re also super close to Lake Ontario.

Specs

Address: #318 - 300 Manitoba St.

Price: $679,900

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 45

Transit Score: 71

Maintenance Fees: $849.65 monthly

Listing agent: Desmond Caissie

Listing ID: W4202574

Good For

A couple who don’t like the price or chaos of downtown but still aren't ready for a starter home.

Move On If

You want to live downtown. While this place may look and feel like a downtown condo, you’re still in the suburbs, so you’ll still have a commute and you can’t really walk to a grocery store.