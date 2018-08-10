Sold! Toronto home goes for $800K under asking

This house went on and off the market for over a year. It was first listed at $3.5 million in July 2017 and then progressively dropped down to $2.5 million, until it finally sold last week.

This Rosedale home was stylishly renovated. The main floor was opened up into an open concept design that allows for natural light to pour into the space and plenty of room for living and entertaining.

My favourite space is the kitchen, which has lots of windows and those trendy brass taps. The waterfall counter is also very on-trend.

On the second floor are the bedrooms. They’re spacious and bright.

The sellers renovated the third floor and transformed it into a stunning master suite. The continuous room flows from bedroom, to walk-in closet, to spa-like en suite.

The only separation from bedroom and bathroom is a sliding glass door, which isn’t the most private of bathroom barriers—definitely not for the self-conscious.

Out back there’s a nice patio and deck but no grass, which is awesome if you hate mowing the lawn.

Another unique selling point is the garage which has been converted into a working studio. It could easily be transformed back into a place to park your car.

The Essentials

Address: 220 Glen Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 29 x 100 feet

Realtor: PSR Brokerage

Hit the market at: $3,499,000

Sold for: $2,710,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The neighbourhood combined with a recently-renovated house automatically means it’s going to sell for over $2 million.

Was it worth it?

The fact that a newly renovated home in Rosedale took a year to sell makes me think that there’s something a bit off about this house. But then again, a house this size in any decent Toronto neighbourhood is usually worth this much.