Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
220 glen road toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $800K under asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house went on and off the market for over a year. It was first listed at $3.5 million in July 2017 and then progressively dropped down to $2.5 million, until it finally sold last week.   220 glen road toronto

This Rosedale home was stylishly renovated. The main floor was opened up into an open concept design that allows for natural light to pour into the space and plenty of room for living and entertaining.

220 glen road torontoMy favourite space is the kitchen, which has lots of windows and those trendy brass taps. The waterfall counter is also very on-trend.

220 glen road torontoOn the second floor are the bedrooms. They’re spacious and bright.

220 glen road torontoThe sellers renovated the third floor and transformed it into a stunning master suite. The continuous room flows from bedroom, to walk-in closet, to spa-like en suite.

220 glen road torontoThe only separation from bedroom and bathroom is a sliding glass door, which isn’t the most private of bathroom barriers—definitely not for the self-conscious.

220 glen road toronto Out back there’s a nice patio and deck but no grass, which is awesome if you hate mowing the lawn.

220 glen road torontoAnother unique selling point is the garage which has been converted into a working studio. It could easily be transformed back into a place to park your car.

220 glen road toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 220 Glen Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 29 x 100 feet
  • Realtor: PSR Brokerage
  • Hit the market at: $3,499,000
  • Sold for: $2,710,000
220 glen road torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

The neighbourhood combined with a recently-renovated house automatically means it’s going to sell for over $2 million.  

220 glen road toronto Was it worth it?

The fact that a newly renovated home in Rosedale took a year to sell makes me think that there’s something a bit off about this house. But then again, a house this size in any decent Toronto neighbourhood is usually worth this much.  220 glen road toronto

Lead photo by

Jordan Prussky via The Print Market

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Promenade Mall is about to get a major upgrade

Sold! Toronto home goes for $800K under asking

Condo of the week: 300 Manitoba Street

Rental of the week: 11 Brunel Court

House of the week: 85 The Bridle Path

Toronto home prices are on the rise again

Sold! Toronto home by the beach goes for $5.4 million

Condo of the week: 7 Brimley Road South