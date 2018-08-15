Rental of the week: 184 Munro Street

There are so many unique qualities to this Riverdale loft that I can’t help but be obsessed. From the curved walls to the bathtub in the bedroom it’s such a quirky space. The living room, kitchen and dining area are open concept, making it bright and spacious. The factory windows and painted cinder block walls give it a New York vibe.

The kitchen doesn’t have any mounted cupboards so it makes the space feel even more airy, and you get to look out those huge windows while washing dishes. However, this does mean there’s less storage space for all your kitchen stuff.

The master bedroom is very spacious, has a huge walk-in closet and a sky light. Personally, I would place the bed in a different place just so you don’t have the sun shining in your eye when you wake up.

As mentioned before there is the slight oddity of the bathtub being kind of in the middle of the bedroom. That means no privacy, so it’s not for the self-conscious bather.

But fret not, there are two bathrooms (with doors) that each have some pretty funky sinks and one has a shower. The bathrooms also have heated floors, which is so luxurious.

A possible deal breaker for this two-bed, one den loft is that it unfortunately doesn’t have any outdoor space. That being said it’s super close to Hubbard Park as well as Riverdale Park East.

Specs

Address: #S 3 - 184 Munro Street

Type: Apartment

Rent: $4,600 / month

Listing agent: Matt Elkind

Furnished? No

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? No

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Anyone looking for a place that’s out of the ordinary. This isn’t your run of the mill loft or condo so this place needs someone who’s going to embrace the weirdness.

Move On If

You prefer your bathtubs inside a bathrooms.