Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
184 Munro Street Toronto

Rental of the week: 184 Munro Street

There are so many unique qualities to this Riverdale loft that I can’t help but be obsessed. From the curved walls to the bathtub in the bedroom it’s such a quirky space.184 Munro Street TorontoThe living room, kitchen and dining area are open concept, making it bright and spacious. The factory windows and painted cinder block walls give it a New York vibe.

184 Munro Street TorontoThe kitchen doesn’t have any mounted cupboards so it makes the space feel even more airy, and you get to look out those huge windows while washing dishes. However, this does mean there’s less storage space for all your kitchen stuff.

184 Munro Street TorontoThe master bedroom is very spacious, has a huge walk-in closet and a sky light. Personally, I would place the bed in a different place just so you don’t have the sun shining in your eye when you wake up.

184 Munro Street TorontoAs mentioned before there is the slight oddity of the bathtub being kind of in the middle of the bedroom. That means no privacy, so it’s not for the self-conscious bather.

184 Munro Street TorontoBut fret not, there are two bathrooms (with doors) that each have some pretty funky sinks and one has a shower. The bathrooms also have heated floors, which is so luxurious.  

184 Munro Street TorontoA possible deal breaker for this two-bed, one den loft is that it unfortunately doesn’t have any outdoor space. That being said it’s super close to Hubbard Park as well as Riverdale Park East.

184 Munro Street TorontoSpecs
  • Address: #S 3 - 184 Munro Street
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,600 / month
  • Listing agent:  Matt Elkind
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No
184 Munro Street TorontoGood For

Anyone looking for a place that’s out of the ordinary. This isn’t your run of the mill loft or condo so this place needs someone who’s going to embrace the weirdness.

184 Munro Street TorontoMove On If

You prefer your bathtubs inside a bathrooms.184 munro street toronto

