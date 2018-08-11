Rental of the week: 11 Brunel Court

It's always fun to check out a place downtown with a great view. This condo is a fully-furnished one-bed-plus-den in the heart of the Entertainment District.

The open concept living and dining room are elegant with gold accents, a plush royal blue sofa, and a fancy chandelier.

The living room walks out onto a balcony that overlooks the lake. It’s the perfect place to have a glass of wine or coffee while soaking in the scenic views.

The kitchen is small but functional, and has the very on-trend marble counters and backsplash.

The master bedroom is small and simple but the wall of windows overlooking the water might just make waking up early not-so-terrible.

There’s a tiny den that’s currently set up as a second bedroom. There’s just enough room to fit a single bed.

While I’ve seen larger places go for less, the beauty of this place is that you don’t have to worry about anything. Rent includes utilities, internet, phone, cable and Netflix. Plus you have access to all the building amenities including a pool, gym, party room, concierge, sauna, guest suites and pool tables.

Specs

Address: #2612 - 11 Brunel Court

Type: Apartment

Rent: $4,650 / month

Listing agent: James R. Tasca

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Yes

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 1 + 1

Bathrooms: 1

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Private balcony

Pet friendly? Yes ($100 pet fee)

Good For

Those who can't stand being bored. You’re right in the thick of it, with the Rogers Centre and the waterfront steps away. Plus CityPlace transformed the downtown core. Now, there are loads of retailers and coffee shops, making sure you’ll never need to leave the ‘hood.

Move On If

You want a more permanent home. This place seems more suited toward nomads or visiting executives with the month to month rent, fully furnished space and all your utilities, cable and internet needs taken care of. It’s hard to put your own stamp on a place when there’s literally nothing to do but add your clothes to the closet.