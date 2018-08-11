Real Estate
11 brunel toronto

Rental of the week: 11 Brunel Court

It's always fun to check out a place downtown with a great view. This condo is a fully-furnished one-bed-plus-den in the heart of the Entertainment District.

The open concept living and dining room are elegant with gold accents, a plush royal blue sofa, and a fancy chandelier.

The living room walks out onto a balcony that overlooks the lake. It’s the perfect place to have a glass of wine or coffee while soaking in the scenic views.

11 brunel ct torontoThe kitchen is small but functional, and has the very on-trend marble counters and backsplash.

11 brunel ct torontoThe master bedroom is small and simple but the wall of windows overlooking the water might just make waking up early not-so-terrible.

11 brunel ct torontoThere’s a tiny den that’s currently set up as a second bedroom. There’s just enough room to fit a single bed.

11 brunel ct torontoWhile I’ve seen larger places go for less, the beauty of this place is that you don’t have to worry about anything. Rent includes utilities, internet, phone, cable and Netflix. Plus you have access to all the building amenities including a pool, gym, party room, concierge, sauna, guest suites and pool tables.

11 brunel ct torontoSpecs
  • Address: #2612 - 11 Brunel Court
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,650 / month
  • Listing agent:  James R. Tasca
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Yes
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 1
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Private balcony
  • Pet friendly? Yes ($100 pet fee)
11 brunel ct torontoGood For

Those who can't stand being bored. You’re right in the thick of it, with the Rogers Centre and the waterfront steps away. Plus CityPlace transformed the downtown core. Now, there are loads of retailers and coffee shops, making sure you’ll never need to leave the ‘hood.

11 brunel ct torontoMove On If

You want a more permanent home. This place seems more suited toward nomads or visiting executives with the month to month rent, fully furnished space and all your utilities, cable and internet needs taken care of. It’s hard to put your own stamp on a place when there’s literally nothing to do but add your clothes to the closet.11 brunel ct toronto

Lead photo by

listedbyseller.ca

