Sold! Toronto coach house sells for $2.06 million

This renovated coach house near Bayview and Bloor East is just darling! The home underwent a spectacular renovation by Joe Brennan and was featured in 'Coach Houses of Toronto'.

The soaring cathedral ceiling in the living room with the grand fireplace and skylights make it feel like a cottage oasis in the city. The dining room and eat-in kitchen are huge, so it’s perfect for throwing lavish dinner parties.

The kitchen walks-out into the gorgeous garden, which was landscaped by Neil Turnbull. The backyard seems so serene and quiet despite being only a few blocks away from the DVP.

Upstairs are two bedrooms, although the current owners have turned the second bedroom into a sitting room.

The master suite is spacious and bright. It also has a lovely Juliette balcony that looks out over the garden.

There isn’t an en suite bathroom with this house and the bathroom upstairs is only a three-piece, but it’s a beautifully modern three-piece.

This house only has a half basement but it does have an office space, which theoretically could be turned into another bedroom if needed.

The Essentials

Address: 41 Castle Frank Road

Type: House

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Size: 20.5 x 130 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage

Hit the market at: $1,998,000

Sold for: $2,060,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a unique and beautifully-renovated coach house in South Rosedale. Based on curb appeal it makes sense why this house went for over $2 million.

Was it worth it?

While I get why someone might spend $2.06 million on this house, I think they overpaid. It’s only a two bedroom home with half a basement. Bigger houses in the area went for about the same amount of money.