Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
41 castle frank road toronto

Sold! Toronto coach house sells for $2.06 million

This renovated coach house near Bayview and Bloor East is just darling! The home underwent a spectacular renovation by Joe Brennan and was featured in 'Coach Houses of Toronto'. 41 castle frank road toronto

The soaring cathedral ceiling in the living room with the grand fireplace and skylights make it feel like a cottage oasis in the city.41 castle frank road torontoThe dining room and eat-in kitchen are huge, so it’s perfect for throwing lavish dinner parties.

41 castle frank road torontoThe kitchen walks-out into the gorgeous garden, which was landscaped by Neil Turnbull. The backyard seems so serene and quiet despite being only a few blocks away from the DVP.

41 castle frank road torontoUpstairs are two bedrooms, although the current owners have turned the second bedroom into a sitting room.

41 castle frank road torontoThe master suite is spacious and bright. It also has a lovely Juliette balcony that looks out over the garden.

41 castle frank road torontoThere isn’t an en suite bathroom with this house and the bathroom upstairs is only a three-piece, but it’s a beautifully modern three-piece.

41 castle frank road torontoThis house only has a half basement but it does have an office space, which theoretically could be turned into another bedroom if needed.

41 castle frank road torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 41 Castle Frank Road
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Size: 20.5 x 130 feet
  • Realtor: Royal LePage
  • Hit the market at: $1,998,000
  • Sold for: $2,060,000
41 castle frank road toronto Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a unique and beautifully-renovated coach house in South Rosedale. Based on curb appeal it makes sense why this house went for over $2 million.  

41 castle frank road torontoWas it worth it?

While I get why someone might spend $2.06 million on this house, I think they overpaid. It’s only a two bedroom home with half a basement. Bigger houses in the area went for about the same amount of money.41 castle frank road toronto

Lead photo by

41castlefrank.com

