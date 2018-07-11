Rental of the week: 6 Bartlett Avenue

This place has me channeling my inner Jonathan Van Ness and uttering “can you believe?” I didn't even know places like this could exist in Toronto.

This amazing three-level loft features soaring 28-foot ceilings, polished concrete and Brazilian Tigerwood floors, brick walls, and a wood burning fireplace.

The multiple skylights flood the place with natural light giving the whole unit an airy atrium vibe.

The kitchen has stainless appliances, a gas stove and stone countertops.

The whole unit is quite industrial, especially with the metal staircase that flows up through the house. But I’m really liking it.

There are three spacious bedrooms and two modern, minimalist bathrooms.

The third floor is my favourite with the floor-to-ceiling windows and the skylight drenching the space in light. It would make for the perfect office or art studio.

The third level walks-out onto a large private rooftop patio, an ideal spot to spend all your summer evenings having a beer or cocktails.

The unit also has two separate garages, so forget street parking!

Specs

Address: #1 - 6 Bartlett Avenue

Type: Loft

Rent: $5,100 / month

Listing agent: Keyvan Foroughi

Furnished? No

Utilities: Not included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2+1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 2

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Rooftop terrace

Pet friendly? Yes

Good For

A plant-obsessed couple. I can just imagine this place filled with all sorts of greenery and turning into a greenhouse of sorts.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of traipsing up and down stairs. With three-storeys, this place will have you climbing up and down floors like you’re on a Stairmaster. I can’t even imagine how much it will suck to move a couch up those stairs.