Real Estate
6 bartlett avenue toronto

Rental of the week: 6 Bartlett Avenue

This place has me channeling my inner Jonathan Van Ness and uttering “can you believe?” I didn't even know places like this could exist in Toronto.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThis amazing three-level loft features soaring 28-foot ceilings, polished concrete and Brazilian Tigerwood floors, brick walls, and a wood burning fireplace.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThe multiple skylights flood the place with natural light giving the whole unit an airy atrium vibe.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThe kitchen has stainless appliances, a gas stove and stone countertops.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThe whole unit is quite industrial, especially with the metal staircase that flows up through the house. But I’m really liking it.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThere are three spacious bedrooms and two modern, minimalist bathrooms.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThe third floor is my favourite with the floor-to-ceiling windows and the skylight drenching the space in light. It would make for the perfect office or art studio.

6 bartlett avenue torontoThe third level walks-out onto a large private rooftop patio, an ideal spot to spend all your summer evenings having a beer or cocktails.

6 bartlett avenue toronto The unit also has two separate garages, so forget street parking!

6 bartlett avenue toronto Specs
  • Address: #1 - 6 Bartlett Avenue
  • Type: Loft
  • Rent: $5,100 / month
  • Listing agent:  Keyvan Foroughi
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Not included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2+1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 2
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Rooftop terrace
  • Pet friendly? Yes
6 bartlett avenue torontoGood For

A plant-obsessed couple. I can just imagine this place filled with all sorts of greenery and turning into a greenhouse of sorts.

6 bartlett avenue torontoMove On If

You’re not a fan of traipsing up and down stairs. With three-storeys, this place will have you climbing up and down floors like you’re on a Stairmaster. I can’t even imagine how much it will suck to move a couch up those stairs.6 bartlett avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

