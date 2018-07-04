Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
560 king street west toronto

Rental of the week: 560 King Street West

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
This loft is all kinds of fabulous. From the massive windows to the concrete ceiling, this place is beautiful and located in the heart of downtown along King West.

560 king street west torontoThe building is also quite unique architecturally. Designed by CORE Architects, the signature “lipstick-red windows” create a beautiful silhouette of the residences at night thanks to some clever outdoor lighting.

560 king street west torontoThe apartment is open-concept with the living room, dining room and kitchen in the same space. The space is also airy and bright thanks to all the windows.

560 king street west toronto The kitchen is rather small and doesn’t have a lot of cupboard space, but open shelving is definitely very en vogue right now.

560 king street west toronto The unit also boasts a large bedroom and a den, the latter is currently being used as an office but could be turned into a second bedroom if you wanted.

560 king street west toronto The bathroom is pretty bare bones. It has the essentials, but no bathtub — which if you’re a fan of soaking in suds after a long day could be a dealbreaker.

560 king street west torontoThere is no private outdoor space, which for a place listed at $3,300 a month is kind of a letdown. However, there is a rooftop infinity pool with a sweeping view of the skyline, which almost makes up for the lack of a balcony.

560 king street west toronto Specs
  • Address: #418 - 560 King Street West
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $3,300 / month
  • Listing agent: Stephanie Arseneault
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Water and heat included, hydro extra.
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 1+1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? No
  • Pet friendly? No560 king street west toronto
Good For

A fashion-forward couple. Eleven Canadian fashion designers collaborated to create modern installations throughout the building and it’s in the middle of the Fashion District, so if you’re going to live here you better know your Gucci from your Pucci.

560 king street west toronto Move On If

You don’t feel like being on display for the world to see, even if it is just your silhouette.

560 king street west toronto

Photos courtesy of Forest Hill Real Estate

