House of the week: 687 Woburn Avenue

Just once I wish a listing would say a house is a “hermit's dream.” You know, everything you need without ever having to interact with the outside world? This place may be advertised as “an entertainer's dream,” but I think it could work equally well for a recluse.

The modern six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is sensational. There’s plenty of room with 6,600 square feet of bright airy living space. It also has Smart Home automation and security cameras so you can make sure you’re only opening the door for Amazon deliveries.

On the main floor you'll find the kitchen, living and dining areas. They’re contemporary and minimalist, with gorgeous marble and walnut floors throughout.

The glass and floating staircases make the home uncluttered and fresh.

The kitchen is ultra-sleek with high-tech appliances, and there’s even a built-in espresso machine, so forget going to fancy coffee shops!

The walnut office is perfect for working from home.

Upstairs are the spacious bedrooms.

The only exception being the random bedroom that’s on the in-between floor. It’s just a bed at the top of a staircase that leads nowhere… I think this space could be better utilized for literally anything else.

The master bedroom is filled with natural light, has a walk-in closet and a huge en suite.

In the basement, there’s a massive rec room as well as a spa with both a dry and steam sauna. Fancy!

Also downstairs is a wine cellar and the entertainment room, which comes equipped with a high-def projector and surround sound.

Outside is a pool that looks especially inviting at this time of year. The pool, combined with the landscaped backyard, makes this the perfect spot to spend your entire summer.

Specs

Address: 687 Woburn Ave.

Price: $4,397,000

Lot Size: 60 x 133 feet

Bedrooms: 5 + 1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 8

Walk Score: 72

Transit Score: 63

Listing agent: Assaf Sinai

Listing ID: C4199359

Good For

A homebody. This house has everything you could possibly want or need. From the pool to the wine cellar, it’s perfect for someone who feels most comfortable at home. Also when you don't want to use the stairs, there’s always the elevator.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of the contemporary design. While gorgeous for a clean, crisp, minimalism lifestyle, it can be somewhat devoid of character.