687 woburn avenue toronto

House of the week: 687 Woburn Avenue

Just once I wish a listing would say a house is a “hermit's dream.” You know, everything you need without ever having to interact with the outside world? This place may be advertised as “an entertainer's dream,” but I think it could work equally well for a recluse.

687 woburn avenue toronto The modern six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is sensational. There’s plenty of room with 6,600 square feet of bright airy living space. It also has Smart Home automation and security cameras so you can make sure you’re only opening the door for Amazon deliveries.

687 woburn avenue toronto On the main floor you'll find the kitchen, living and dining areas. They’re contemporary and minimalist, with gorgeous marble and walnut floors throughout.

687 woburn avenue torontoThe glass and floating staircases make the home uncluttered and fresh.

687 woburn avenue toronto The kitchen is ultra-sleek with high-tech appliances, and there’s even a built-in espresso machine, so forget going to fancy coffee shops!

687 woburn avenue toronto The walnut office is perfect for working from home.

687 woburn avenue torontoUpstairs are the spacious bedrooms. 

687 woburn avenue toronto The only exception being the random bedroom that’s on the in-between floor. It’s just a bed at the top of a staircase that leads nowhere… I think this space could be better utilized for literally anything else.

687 woburn avenue toronto The master bedroom is filled with natural light, has a walk-in closet and a huge en suite.

687 woburn avenue torontoIn the basement, there’s a massive rec room as well as a spa with both a dry and steam sauna. Fancy!

687 woburn avenue torontoAlso downstairs is a wine cellar and the entertainment room, which comes equipped with a high-def projector and surround sound.

687 woburn avenue torontoOutside is a pool that looks especially inviting at this time of year. The pool, combined with the landscaped backyard, makes this the perfect spot to spend your entire summer.687 woburn avenue toronto

Specs
  • Address: 687 Woburn Ave.
  • Price: $4,397,000
  • Lot Size: 60 x 133 feet
  • Bedrooms: 5 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 7
  • Parking: 8
  • Walk Score: 72
  • Transit Score: 63
  • Listing agent: Assaf Sinai
  • Listing ID: C4199359
687 woburn avenue torontoGood For

A homebody. This house has everything you could possibly want or need. From the pool to the wine cellar, it’s perfect for someone who feels most comfortable at home. Also when you don't want to use the stairs, there’s always the elevator.  

687 woburn avenue torontoMove On If

You’re not a fan of the contemporary design. While gorgeous for a clean, crisp, minimalism lifestyle, it can be somewhat devoid of character.687 woburn avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

My Visual Listings

