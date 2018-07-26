Condo of the week: 118 Yorkville Avenue

Some may be under the impression that the only people who lived in hotels were on television shows like Zack and Cody in The Suite Life or in movies like Eloise at the Plaza. And yet, this condo inside The Hazelton hotel is available. It has all the benefits of living in a hotel, including 24-hour room service, access to the health club and spa, and a 26-seat screen room. But, you can still sleep in your own bed.

If you ignore the busy decor, you’ll see this unit has 10-foot ceilings, beautiful walnut hardwood floors, and wall-to-wall windows that flood the place with natural light.

That being said, the custom silk wall treatments that are featured throughout the home are, perhaps for some tastes, a little questionable.

The kitchen is spacious with professional appliances suited to throwing lavish dinner parties.

This place also has a grand living and dining room, as well as a large lounge and family room, making it an ideal suite to host gatherings with family and friends.

The master bedroom is extravagant. It features two walk-in dressing rooms as well as two matching marble en suites.

The unit also has a richly panelled office that could easily be transformed into another bedroom if needed.

Specs

Address: #602 - 118 Yorkville Avenue

Price: $8,800,000

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 2

Walk Score: 99

Transit Score: 97

Maintenance Fees: $6,684 monthly

Listing agent: Elise Kalles

Listing ID: C4193667

Good For

Eloise? Kidding. A distinguished couple who still want to live a luxurious life, but might need to downsize to a more manageable space.

Move On If

You want more space or even just outdoor space. Yes, this unit boasts over 4,000 square feet of living space, but there’s only one bedroom, and for $8 million you could easily get a house with much more room to spread out in.