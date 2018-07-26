Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
118 yorkville avenue toronto

Condo of the week: 118 Yorkville Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Some may be under the impression that the only people who lived in hotels were on television shows like Zack and Cody in The Suite Life or in movies like Eloise at the Plaza.   118 yorkville avenue toronto And yet, this condo inside The Hazelton hotel is available. It has all the benefits of living in a hotel, including 24-hour room service, access to the health club and spa, and a 26-seat screen room. But, you can still sleep in your own bed. 

118 yorkville avenue torontoIf you ignore the busy decor, you’ll see this unit has 10-foot ceilings, beautiful walnut hardwood floors, and wall-to-wall windows that flood the place with natural light.

118 yorkville avenue torontoThat being said, the custom silk wall treatments that are featured throughout the home are, perhaps for some tastes, a little questionable.

118 yorkville avenue torontoThe kitchen is spacious with professional appliances suited to throwing lavish dinner parties.

118 yorkville avenue torontoThis place also has a grand living and dining room, as well as a large lounge and family room, making it an ideal suite to host gatherings with family and friends.  

118 yorkville avenue torontoThe master bedroom is extravagant. It features two walk-in dressing rooms as well as two matching marble en suites.

118 yorkville avenue torontoThe unit also has a richly panelled office that could easily be transformed into another bedroom if needed.

118 yorkville avenue toronto Specs
  • Address: #602 - 118 Yorkville Avenue
  • Price: $8,800,000
  • Bedrooms: 1
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 2
  • Walk Score: 99
  • Transit Score: 97
  • Maintenance Fees: $6,684 monthly
  • Listing agent: Elise Kalles
  • Listing ID: C4193667
118 yorkville avenue torontoGood For

Eloise? Kidding. A distinguished couple who still want to live a luxurious life, but might need to downsize to a more manageable space.  

118 yorkville avenue torontoMove On If

You want more space or even just outdoor space. Yes, this unit boasts over 4,000 square feet of living space, but there’s only one bedroom, and for $8 million you could easily get a house with much more room to spread out in.118 yorkville avenue toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

VR Listing

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Condo of the week: 118 Yorkville Avenue

It's better to buy than rent in these Toronto neighbourhoods

Rental of the week: 52 Churchill Avenue

House of the week: 275 Glen Manor Drive East

Sold! Home near the Scarborough Bluffs goes for under asking

Condo of the week: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue

Rental of the week: 205 Seaton Street

House of the week: 47 Beechwood Avenue