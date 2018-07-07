Sold! Home near the Scarborough Bluffs goes for under asking

If you ever wanted to have cottage living but still be pretty much in the city then this house would be it. This spectacular home on the Scarborough Bluffs has all the serenity of nature but all the convenience of Toronto.

The three-storey five-bedroom, four-bathroom home is full of character. The main rooms are spacious and bright.

I especially like the bay window in the dining room.

The French Country kitchen adds to the rustic vibe. This is one of my favourite spaces in the whole house with a gorgeous picture window and a walk out onto the back deck.

The master bedroom is on a floor of its own and has a fabulous walk out balcony with a great view of the property.

The master en suite bathroom isn’t the most lavish. It’s only a three-piece and doesn’t seem to have a lot of storage space.

But the bathroom on the second floor does have a lovely soaker tub.

The second floor also has the rest of the bedrooms, which are adequately sized and have plenty of light.

On the third floor, there’s a den, which could make a great office space or a play area for the kids.

But clearly, the best bit of this entire house is the backyard. There are 4.09 acres of land that look out over the lake, there’s a pool, a lavishly landscaped garden, and a huge patio. It’s pretty much the perfect place to spend a summer.

The Essentials

Address: 7 Lakehill Crescent

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 60 x 905.57 feet

Realtor: Digalakis + Brown Real Estate

Hit the market at: $2,395,000

Sold for: $2,225,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The house is sitting on four acres of land and it’s overlooking the lake. Plus the house is cute and there’s a pool.

Was it worth it?

Of course it is! There are condos in downtown Toronto that are essentially glorified shoeboxes that go for $2 million! Here you get a plot the size of a small farm and a five-bedroom home.