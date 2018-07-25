Rental of the week: 52 Churchill Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
52 Churchill Avenue Toronto

Located in between Trinity Bellwoods, Little Italy, and Dufferin Grove, this place is in the perfect location.52 Churchill Avenue TorontoThe open-concept main floor is bright and airy. The historic home shows off gorgeous hardwood floors, cute stained glass windows, and exposed brick wall, all of which add character.

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto The living room is huge and could easily fit a large group of people for a party.

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto The kitchen is spacious and walks out onto a private balcony. It also comes equipped with all the bells and whistles of a high-end kitchen, including stainless steel appliances.

52 Churchill Avenue TorontoThe bedrooms are well-proportioned and all fit double beds.

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto Although, in two, you might have to get a bit creative with furniture placement due to the sloped ceilings.

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto There are two bathrooms, so if you are sharing this place with roommates, you won’t have to constantly fight over who gets to use the bathroom.

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto This unit also has two private decks. One looking out from the front of the house and one at the back.  

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto Specs
  • Address: #UPPER- 52 Churchill Ave.
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,250 / month
  • Listing agent:  Freeman Real Estate Ltd.
  • Furnished? No
  • Utilities: Hydro extra
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? 2 private decks
  • Pet friendly? Yes
52 Churchill Avenue Toronto Good For

Three young professionals. This place seems ideal for sharing. It’s spacious enough that you wouldn’t be crowding each other, and splitting the rent is always nice.

52 Churchill Avenue Toronto Move On If

You prefer your home to be one level. You will need to walk up at least two flights of stairs to get to bed, and sometimes that's not appealing when you're coming home late from the bar.52 Churchill Avenue Toronto

