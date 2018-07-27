Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

Well, looks like the Toronto real estate market is back in full swing. It’s been awhile since I’ve seen a house go for above asking but this home in the Junction sold for $2.35 million in just four days.

This house underwent a 16-month renovation and it transformed into a stunning home. But it’s still an obvious flip, considering they only bought the house in November 2016.

The open-concept main floor is soaked in natural sunlight. It’s spacious and transitions well from one space to the next.

The kitchen is small but sleek with the dark cupboards and stainless steel appliances.

Upstairs, the master bedroom has an impressive walk-in closet. There are so many cupboards and drawers you’ll want to buy a whole new wardrobe.

The bedroom is bright and has a nice Juliette balcony that overlooks the backyard. There’s also a beautiful en suite with a deep soaker tub.

On the third floor, there’s cool area that could be a kids playroom, office, or living room — depending on what you want to do with the space.

There’s more space downstairs in the form of a large rec room.

As for outdoor space, there’s a large backyard, but nothing’s been done to it so it looks somewhat barren.

The Essentials

Address: 265 Evelyn Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 25 x 169.46 feet

Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

Hit the market at: $1,980,000

Sold for: $2,350,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The house is move-in ready. Plus it's in a great location, so it’s no wonder this home managed to fetch such a hefty offer.

Was it worth it?

Buying a flipped house has its own risks. The previous owners definitely deserve kudos on getting a great return on their investment, but if I was buying this place I’d be a bit worried they might have only done cosmetic changes and ignored some bigger issues.