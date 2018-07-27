Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
265 evelyn avenue toronto

Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Well, looks like the Toronto real estate market is back in full swing. It’s been awhile since I’ve seen a house go for above asking but this home in the Junction sold for $2.35 million in just four days.
265 evelyn avenue torontoThis house underwent a 16-month renovation and it transformed into a stunning home. But it’s still an obvious flip, considering they only bought the house in November 2016.

265 evelyn avenue torontoThe open-concept main floor is soaked in natural sunlight. It’s spacious and transitions well from one space to the next.

265 evelyn avenue torontoThe kitchen is small but sleek with the dark cupboards and stainless steel appliances.

265 evelyn avenue torontoUpstairs, the master bedroom has an impressive walk-in closet. There are so many cupboards and drawers you’ll want to buy a whole new wardrobe.

265 evelyn avenue toronto The bedroom is bright and has a nice Juliette balcony that overlooks the backyard. There’s also a beautiful en suite with a deep soaker tub.

265 evelyn avenue torontoOn the third floor, there’s cool area that could be a kids playroom, office, or living room — depending on what you want to do with the space.

265 evelyn avenue torontoThere’s more space downstairs in the form of a large rec room.

265 evelyn avenue torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a large backyard, but nothing’s been done to it so it looks somewhat barren.

265 evelyn avenue toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 265 Evelyn Avenue
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 25 x 169.46 feet
  • Realtor: Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.
  • Hit the market at: $1,980,000
  • Sold for: $2,350,000
265 evelyn avenue toronto Why it sold for what it did?

The house is move-in ready. Plus it's in a great location, so it’s no wonder this home managed to fetch such a hefty offer.

265 evelyn avenue torontoWas it worth it?

Buying a flipped house has its own risks. The previous owners definitely deserve kudos on getting a great return on their investment, but if I was buying this place I’d be a bit worried they might have only done cosmetic changes and ignored some bigger issues.265 evelyn avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Birdhouse Media

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Toronto home goes for $370K over asking

Condo of the week: 118 Yorkville Avenue

It's better to buy than rent in these Toronto neighbourhoods

Rental of the week: 52 Churchill Avenue

House of the week: 275 Glen Manor Drive East

Sold! Home near the Scarborough Bluffs goes for under asking

Condo of the week: 1100 Lansdowne Avenue

Rental of the week: 205 Seaton Street