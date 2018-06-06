Real Estate
New Toronto condo building won't allow smoking

Real Estate
Lauren O'Neil
Posted 3 hours ago
A forthcoming residential building along the Humber River is promising that, when complete, it will be the first-ever completely smokeless condo building in the GTA.

Vaping is cool though, for the most part.

Non-profit developer Options for Homes told Metroland Media this week that its new 22-storey residence at Weston Road and Lawrence Avenue (called "The Humber") is being built with a smoke-free policy already in place.

Unlike most condo buildings, where the decision about whether or not to smoke rests with each individual unit owner, smoking both tobacco and cannabis will be strictly prohibited within The Humber.

Those who wish to consume tobacco or cannabis can do so using a vaporizer, but not in any common areas such as lobbies, stairwells, elevators, hallways, parking garages, laundry facilities and outdoor spaces.

Growing cannabis will also be forbidden on balconies and in homes, according to the developer, which is in line with its stated mission of creating a family-friendly building.

A total of 232 suites will be available at The Humber when sales launch, at least two-thirds of which will be two or three bedroom units.

Lead photo by

City of Toronto submission

