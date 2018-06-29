Sold! Unique Toronto home sells for $1.55 million

This house gives me modern church vibes, with all the windows and the white stone exterior. It also might give off that aesthetic because the house dwarfs the two bungalows on either side, making it seem larger than life. Inside, the custom-designed home is modern and filled with tons of sunlight courtesy of all the windows and skylights.

The kitchen reminds me of the kind you usually see in condos. It’s a shame it’s not bigger but the open-concept floor plan makes the home perfect for entertaining.

The bedrooms are spacious and the bathrooms are modern with spa-like features.

There’s plenty of extra room in the basement: the rec room looks like it would be the perfect place to make a practice dance studio if your kids were into ballet.

The backyard, while looks a bit desolate since the photos were taken in the winter, looks like it would transform into quite the nice little garden in the summer. The big tree providing adequate shade to enjoy evening meals on the patio.

The only thing about the place that isn’t ideal is the location. It’s next door to the Humber Treatment Plant in Etobicoke, near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway.

​​​​​​​The Essentials

Address: 46 Stephen Drive

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 4

Size: 33 x 105 feet

Realtor: Axxess Real Estate

Hit the market at: $1,625,000

Sold for: $1,550,000

Why it sold for what it did?

This house used to be a tiny bungalow and now it’s a brand new custom-designed three-storey home. If it was in a different neighbourhood it would likely go for much more.

Was it worth it?

If you think about the cost of making this home what it is today I’d say it’s worth every penny.