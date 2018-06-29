Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
46 stephen drive toronto

Sold! Unique Toronto home sells for $1.55 million

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

This house gives me modern church vibes, with all the windows and the white stone exterior. It also might give off that aesthetic because the house dwarfs the two bungalows on either side, making it seem larger than life.46 stephen drive torontoInside, the custom-designed home is modern and filled with tons of sunlight courtesy of all the windows and skylights.

46 stephen drive torontoThe kitchen reminds me of the kind you usually see in condos. It’s a shame it’s not bigger but the open-concept floor plan makes the home perfect for entertaining.

46 stephen drive torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and the bathrooms are modern with spa-like features.

46 stephen drive torontoThere’s plenty of extra room in the basement: the rec room looks like it would be the perfect place to make a practice dance studio if your kids were into ballet.

46 stephen drive toronto The backyard, while looks a bit desolate since the photos were taken in the winter, looks like it would transform into quite the nice little garden in the summer. The big tree providing adequate shade to enjoy evening meals on the patio.

46 stephen drive torontoThe only thing about the place that isn’t ideal is the location. It’s next door to the Humber Treatment Plant in Etobicoke, near Park Lawn Road and The Queensway.

46 stephen drive toronto​​​​​​​The Essentials
  • Address: 46 Stephen Drive
  • Type: House
  • Bedrooms: 4
  • Bathrooms: 4
  • Size: 33 x 105 feet
  • Realtor: Axxess Real Estate
  • Hit the market at: $1,625,000
  • Sold for: $1,550,000
46 stephen drive torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

This house used to be a tiny bungalow and now it’s a brand new custom-designed three-storey home. If it was in a different neighbourhood it would likely go for much more.

46 stephen drive torontoWas it worth it?

If you think about the cost of making this home what it is today I’d say it’s worth every penny.46 stephen drive toronto

Lead photo by

Tour Wizard

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Sold! Unique Toronto home sells for $1.55 million

These are the most affordable neighbourhoods for condos in Toronto

Condo of the week: 161 Palmerston Avenue

Rental of the week: 37 Caroline Avenue

House of the week: 41 Great Oak Drive

Another Toronto church is being converted into condos

New condos are far outselling new houses in Toronto

Sold! This is what a $6 million home looks like in Toronto