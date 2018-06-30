The 5 most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now

The most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now are worth the price, to someone. Take a walk on the wild side and search properties from highest price to lowest, and these are what you'll find.

Here are the most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now.



For a cool $13 million you can live at the corner of Bay and Yorkville in this very modern abode. One one level (not even two for that price?) you'll get two (plus one) bedrooms, four bathrooms, a foyer, a laundry room, a library and two all-purpose rooms to do whatever with.

Steps from Avenue and Bloor and high in the sky is this almost $10 million condo — decked out in beige, beige and more beige. Here you'll be able to sleep comfortably knowing you have six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an exercise room and a foyer.

Now here's something worth the money; this condo, steps from the Centre Island ferry docks, boasts a private indoor "sky pool" with a spa attached. For a cool seven-and-a-quarter million you get two floors of condo, an internal elevator, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and six total parking spaces to yourself.



Other than the fact that you can brag about living at The Residences at The Ritz-Carleton across from Simcoe Park, this condo doesn't offer many in-suite extras. Well, besides the wine racks right near the kitchen. Avoid the public with direct elevator access, and sleep soundly in one of three bedrooms.

Enjoy the ultra-posh convenience of having an in-suite elevator to get between the two floors of this penthouse pretty much right on the water in the new Bayside development neighbourhood. This suite has two terraces, six balconies, a private outdoor pool, three bedrooms and five bathrooms.