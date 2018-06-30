Real Estate
Lisa Cumming
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
condos toronto

The 5 most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now

Real Estate
Lisa Cumming
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now are worth the price, to someone. Take a walk on the wild side and search properties from highest price to lowest, and these are what you'll find. 

Here are the most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now. 
most expensive condos toronto

For all the money that was put into designing this place, they really went with those curtains? 

50 Yorkville Avenue, #5401 ($13,900,00) 

For a cool $13 million you can live at the corner of Bay and Yorkville in this very modern abode. One one level (not even two for that price?) you'll get two (plus one) bedrooms, four bathrooms, a foyer, a laundry room, a library and two all-purpose rooms to do whatever with. 

most expensive condos toronto

Live just like grandmother in this beige haven. 

175 Cumberland Street, #1707 ($9,995,000)

Steps from Avenue and Bloor and high in the sky is this almost $10 million condo — decked out in beige, beige and more beige. Here you'll be able to sleep comfortably knowing you have six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, an exercise room and a foyer. 

most expensive condos toronto

With that many chairs, you'll always be expected to host the dinner parties. 

16 Harbour Street, #5401 ($7,250,000)

Now here's something worth the money; this condo, steps from the Centre Island ferry docks, boasts a private indoor "sky pool" with a spa attached. For a cool seven-and-a-quarter million you get two floors of condo, an internal elevator, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and six total parking spaces to yourself. 
most expensive condos toronto

Live your best life with easy access wine racks. 

183 Wellington Street East, #4704 ($6,750,000)

Other than the fact that you can brag about living at The Residences at The Ritz-Carleton across from Simcoe Park, this condo doesn't offer many in-suite extras. Well, besides the wine racks right near the kitchen. Avoid the public with direct elevator access, and sleep soundly in one of three bedrooms. 

most expensive condos toronto

So many seats for a single family dwelling. 

118 Merchant's Wharf, #Ph12 ($6,450,000)

Enjoy the ultra-posh convenience of having an in-suite elevator to get between the two floors of this penthouse pretty much right on the water in the new Bayside development neighbourhood. This suite has two terraces, six balconies, a private outdoor pool, three bedrooms and five bathrooms. 

Lead photo by

Freaktography. Body images by Realtor.ca

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

The 5 most expensive condos for sale in Toronto right now

Sold! Unique Toronto home sells for $1.55 million

These are the most affordable neighbourhoods for condos in Toronto

Condo of the week: 161 Palmerston Avenue

Rental of the week: 37 Caroline Avenue

House of the week: 41 Great Oak Drive

Another Toronto church is being converted into condos

New condos are far outselling new houses in Toronto