House of the week: 30 Longwood Drive

This West Coast design-inspired house near York Mills and Leslie is architecturally stunning. I love the clean crisp lines and massive windows that flood the place with natural light.

The main floor is open plan, with each room flowing effortlessly from one to the other.

The kitchen is sleek and modern with high-end appliances. It’s also big enough so that the entire family can comfortably mill about and not be totally on top of each other.

My favourite room is the library: while it’s very minimalist, it has one of those bookcase ladders so anyone can act out that iconic scene from Beauty and the Beast.

Upstairs are the bedrooms. There’s five of them, so if you have a large family no one has to share if they don’t want to. Plus they're all nice and spacious.

The master bedroom has a six-piece spa-like en suite bathroom and walk-in closet. I have to say I’m not a fan of the weird granite tile wall in the middle of the bedroom, but apart from that it’s decent.

The basement provides plenty of living space and more room for kids to run around. It boasts a rec room, theatre room, a guest bedroom and bathroom.

The best part of the house is the backyard, which has a resort-like saltwater pool and a playground. It’s a child’s backyard dream come true!

Specs

Address: 30 Longwood Drive

Price: $5,795,000

Lot Size: 66 x 151.77 feet

Bedrooms: 5+1

Bathrooms: 7

Parking: 6

Walk Score: 64

Transit Score: 61

Listing agent: Barry Cohen

Listing ID: C4148309

Good For

A large family who will take full advantage of that epic backyard pool and playground. Despite its minimalist design this house just seems made for a family with loads of kids.

Move On If

You’re not a fan of West Coast design. It can come across a little boxy and boring to some. So, if you’re more of a fan of Victorian or Georgian style homes this place isn’t for you.