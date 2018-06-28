Condo of the week: 161 Palmerston Avenue

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
161 palmerston avenue toronto

Don’t let the shipping crate exterior fool you, this place is beautiful on the inside.161 palmerston ave toronto Located just steps for all the hustle and bustle of College Street, the home has a gorgeous modern contemporary feel with nine-foot ceilings and white oak hardwood floors.

161 palmerston ave torontoThe open-concept main floor is airy and bright thanks to the large picture window.

161 palmerston ave torontoThe kitchen is modern, sleek and finished with top of the line Bosch appliances.

161 palmerston ave torontoUpstairs are the large bedrooms. But I’m obsessed with the modern four piece bathroom with subway tile shower and tiled floors.

161 palmerston ave torontoThe stunning third-floor master suite boasts a five-piece en suite including side by side sinks and a glass shower, built-in closets and a sitting room.

161 palmerston ave torontoThere’s even more living space in the basement with a large rec room.

161 palmerston ave torontoThe outdoor space isn't the greatest: the trees are just babies and your lawn is gravel, but there's potential.

161 palmerston ave toronto Specs
  • Address: #C - 161 Palmerston Avenue
  • Price: $1,199,000
  • Bedrooms: 3
  • Bathrooms: 3
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 95
  • Transit Score: 100
  • Maintenance Fees: No fees
  • Listing agent: Alex Brott
  • Listing ID: C4166286
161 palmerston ave torontoGood For

A family who is looking for a condo that’s more like a house. With more than 1,600 square feet of living space, you’ll forget that this isn’t a full-sized house in no time.

161 palmerston ave torontoMove On If

You don't want to live on a laneway beside the back of a restaurant with a possible smoker, or in a place where other units are being rented out as hotel rooms (according to The Mash).

161 palmerston ave toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

