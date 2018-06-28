Condo of the week: 161 Palmerston Avenue

Don’t let the shipping crate exterior fool you, this place is beautiful on the inside. Located just steps for all the hustle and bustle of College Street, the home has a gorgeous modern contemporary feel with nine-foot ceilings and white oak hardwood floors.

The open-concept main floor is airy and bright thanks to the large picture window.

The kitchen is modern, sleek and finished with top of the line Bosch appliances.

Upstairs are the large bedrooms. But I’m obsessed with the modern four piece bathroom with subway tile shower and tiled floors.

The stunning third-floor master suite boasts a five-piece en suite including side by side sinks and a glass shower, built-in closets and a sitting room.

There’s even more living space in the basement with a large rec room.

The outdoor space isn't the greatest: the trees are just babies and your lawn is gravel, but there's potential.

Specs

Address: #C - 161 Palmerston Avenue

Price: $1,199,000

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 95

Transit Score: 100

Maintenance Fees: No fees

Listing agent: Alex Brott

Listing ID: C4166286

Good For

A family who is looking for a condo that’s more like a house. With more than 1,600 square feet of living space, you’ll forget that this isn’t a full-sized house in no time.

Move On If

You don't want to live on a laneway beside the back of a restaurant with a possible smoker, or in a place where other units are being rented out as hotel rooms (according to The Mash).