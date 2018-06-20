Real Estate
90 roxborough st east toronto

Rental of the week: 90 Roxborough Street East

It’s not every day you stumble across a legitimate mansion for rent, but hey ho here you go! 

90 roxborough st east toronto

Inside this 1911 architectural gem, you will find soaring ceilings, tons of natural light and some unique decor.

The grand foyer is mesmerizing architecturally and the rooms that filter off from it aren't half-bad either.

The coffered ceilings are stunning and luxurious fireplaces make this place seem so regal and elegant. 

The bedrooms are all spacious (obviously) and each room has direct access to a bathroom.

The master bedroom has all the fixins'. It boasts a walk-out deck, wood-burning fireplace and a walk-in closet.

I'm in love with the master en suite bathroom, which is delightfully Parisian with the pastel wallpaper and the chandelier.

Okay, now I know what you're thinking, listed at $17,500 a month is insane, and yeah it would be if you're just one person renting out the place for yourself. But if you get five people it's $3,500 a month or even better five couples it's just $1,750. That's not terrible for a mansion!

Specs
  • Address: 90 Roxborough Street East
  • Type: House
  • Rent: $17,500 / month
  • Listing agent: Doug Vukasovic
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 4+1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Parking: 5
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Backyard
  • Pet friendly? Yes
Good For

A movie or television production company renting out the home as a shooting location or a place to house some actors. 

Move On If

You’re on a realistic budget. I don’t even pay that much in rent in a whole year, let alone one month.



Lead photo by

dvlists.com

