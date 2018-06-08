Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 26 minutes ago
83 morningside avenue toronto

Sold! Stunning modern Toronto home goes for $200K under asking

This five-bedroom home is modern design at its finest. The interior was designed by HGTV featured Quanuk Interiors and manages to be a perfect mix of modern and timeless, with just a hint of Canadiana in there.

83 morningside avenue toronto The massive windows bring in an abundance of natural light. The main floor is open concept and the rooms flow effortlessly from one to the other.

83 morningside avenue toronto The kitchen is sleek and stylish with pops of walnut.

83 morningside avenue toronto The third-floor master bedroom is truly a sight to see, if only for the true spa-like en suite bathroom. It’s a minimalist's dream with a huge soaking tub, and the splashes of white quartz make it so luxurious.

83 morningside avenue toronto The other rooms in the house are spacious and bright.

83 morningside avenue toronto The basement is finished with polished concrete floors and, honestly, I didn’t know concrete floors could look so nice! There’s also plenty of space with a rec room, playroom and a common room.  

83 morningside avenue toronto But the one hiccup in an otherwise striking house is the backyard. It is so barren. There are no trees and barely any grass or plants. It does go with the esthetic of the house, but it just looks so uninviting.

83 morningside avenue toronto The Essentials
  • Address: 83 Morningside Avenue
  • Type: Detached House
  • Bedrooms: 4 +1
  • Bathrooms: 5
  • Size: 25.02 x 123.1 feet
  • Realtor: Century 21
  • Hit the market at: $2,588,000
  • Sold for: $2,400,000
83 morningside avenue toronto Why it sold for what it did?

The home looks like it’s straight out of House & Home. The stunning interior design coupled with the location and size of the house means it’s not difficult to guess why this home went for $2.4 million.

83 morningside avenue toronto Was it worth it?

To be fair it’s hard to find a five-bedroom home for under $2 million in Toronto nowadays. I think this house sold for exactly what it’s worth.

83 morningside avenue toronto

Lead photo by

Bird House Media

