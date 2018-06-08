Sold! Stunning modern Toronto home goes for $200K under asking

This five-bedroom home is modern design at its finest. The interior was designed by HGTV featured Quanuk Interiors and manages to be a perfect mix of modern and timeless, with just a hint of Canadiana in there.

The massive windows bring in an abundance of natural light. The main floor is open concept and the rooms flow effortlessly from one to the other.

The kitchen is sleek and stylish with pops of walnut.

The third-floor master bedroom is truly a sight to see, if only for the true spa-like en suite bathroom. It’s a minimalist's dream with a huge soaking tub, and the splashes of white quartz make it so luxurious.

The other rooms in the house are spacious and bright.

The basement is finished with polished concrete floors and, honestly, I didn’t know concrete floors could look so nice! There’s also plenty of space with a rec room, playroom and a common room.

But the one hiccup in an otherwise striking house is the backyard. It is so barren. There are no trees and barely any grass or plants. It does go with the esthetic of the house, but it just looks so uninviting.

The Essentials

Address: 83 Morningside Avenue

Type: Detached House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 5

Size: 25.02 x 123.1 feet

Realtor: Century 21

Hit the market at: $2,588,000

Sold for: $2,400,000

Why it sold for what it did?

The home looks like it’s straight out of House & Home. The stunning interior design coupled with the location and size of the house means it’s not difficult to guess why this home went for $2.4 million.

Was it worth it?

To be fair it’s hard to find a five-bedroom home for under $2 million in Toronto nowadays. I think this house sold for exactly what it’s worth.