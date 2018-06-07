Real Estate
80 crescent road toronto

Condo of the week: 80 Crescent Road

It says condo, but it looks nothing like one. Or at least not like your standard Liberty Village condo. This Rosedale place was recently renovated by the designer who owns it and the unit is stunning, to say the least.

80 crescent road toronto

The building was originally designed in 1896 by Eden Smith who also had a hand in some other Toronto landmarks like the arts and crafts-style homes in Wychwood Park, the Carnegie libraries, and Upper Canada College.

80 crescent road torontoThe condo is located on the top floor of the old mansion. It is bright, airy and truly one-of-a-kind.

80 crescent road torontoThe golden wood accents create a sense of continuity throughout the house and the skylight and large windows flood the place with natural light.

80 crescent road torontoThe vaulted ceilings look charming in the living room and they even seem to work in the galley kitchen.

80 crescent road torontoThe kitchen is modern with a marble backsplash and top of the line appliances.

80 crescent road torontoThe master bedroom is delightful with a balcony, a six-piece en suite bathroom with spa-like features and a walk-in closet.

80 crescent road torontoThere are two balconies for outdoor space. One is cozy with wood panelling and a lovely wrap-around sofa, while the other has a great view of the Rosedale treescape.  

80 crescent road toronto The only thing I’m not crazy about in this place is the 360-degree mirrored closet. I feel like no one needs to see that much of themselves when getting dressed.

80 crescent road toronto Specs
  • Address: #300 - 80 Crescent Road
  • Price: $1,700,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 80
  • Transit Score: 91
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,079.29 monthly
  • Listing agent: Iwona Paluszkiewicz
  • Listing ID: C4142956
80 crescent road torontoGood For

Someone who can’t stand being packed into a thirty-storey condo tower. This penthouse has the homey feel of, well, a house.

80 crescent road torontoMove On If

You don’t want to live in a historical home. Old houses are filled with quirks and peculiarities that new builds just don’t have. If you’re not willing to deal with that there are plenty of new build condos calling your name.

80 crescent road toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstate Ltd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Right At Home Realty Inc.

