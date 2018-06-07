Condo of the week: 80 Crescent Road

It says condo, but it looks nothing like one. Or at least not like your standard Liberty Village condo. This Rosedale place was recently renovated by the designer who owns it and the unit is stunning, to say the least.

The building was originally designed in 1896 by Eden Smith who also had a hand in some other Toronto landmarks like the arts and crafts-style homes in Wychwood Park, the Carnegie libraries, and Upper Canada College.

The condo is located on the top floor of the old mansion. It is bright, airy and truly one-of-a-kind.

The golden wood accents create a sense of continuity throughout the house and the skylight and large windows flood the place with natural light.

The vaulted ceilings look charming in the living room and they even seem to work in the galley kitchen.

The kitchen is modern with a marble backsplash and top of the line appliances.

The master bedroom is delightful with a balcony, a six-piece en suite bathroom with spa-like features and a walk-in closet.

There are two balconies for outdoor space. One is cozy with wood panelling and a lovely wrap-around sofa, while the other has a great view of the Rosedale treescape.

The only thing I’m not crazy about in this place is the 360-degree mirrored closet. I feel like no one needs to see that much of themselves when getting dressed.

Specs

Address: #300 - 80 Crescent Road

Price: $1,700,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 80

Transit Score: 91

Maintenance Fees: $1,079.29 monthly

Listing agent: Iwona Paluszkiewicz

Listing ID: C4142956

Good For

Someone who can’t stand being packed into a thirty-storey condo tower. This penthouse has the homey feel of, well, a house.

Move On If

You don’t want to live in a historical home. Old houses are filled with quirks and peculiarities that new builds just don’t have. If you’re not willing to deal with that there are plenty of new build condos calling your name.