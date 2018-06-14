Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 9 hours ago
363 sorauren ave toronto

Condo of the week: 363 Sorauren Avenue

Authentic hard-loft lovers, feast your eyes on this baby! This industrial conversion has soaring ceilings, two-storey arched windows and all the exposed brick you can dream of.

363 sorauren ave toronto

Despite the huge windows, the place isn’t very bright. Probably because there’s only one set of windows.

363 sorauren ave torontoThe main floor is spacious and open plan — with the dining, living and kitchen seamlessly combined.  

363 sorauren ave toronto The renovated kitchen is sleek and stylish, and I really like the little serving window.

363 sorauren ave torontoThe master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed. It isn’t closed in, so you’d be able to hear everything happening in the apartment.

363 sorauren ave torontoBut it does boast a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist en suite bathroom.

363 sorauren ave torontoThe place has a serene courtyard view with a private garden terrace. It’s perfect for entertaining.

363 sorauren ave toronto Located right on Sorauren, it's steps from Roncesvalles Village, Sorauren Park and all the wonderful things Parkdale has to offer. There’s also a gym in the building, if that’s your thing.

363 sorauren ave toronto Specs
  • Address: #103 - 363 Sorauren Avenue
  • Price: $995,000
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Walk Score: 88
  • Transit Score: 98
  • Maintenance Fees: $1,050.90 monthly
  • Listing agent: Avryll McNair
  • Listing ID: W4153175
363 sorauren ave toronto Good For

A bachelor or couple who really loves that hard-loft look. The exposed bricks, polished concrete floors and unfinished ceilings all add to that edgy esthetic so many people are after.

363 sorauren ave torontoMove On If

You want a brighter apartment. When the place only has one window it can seem dark inside, especially when 90 per cent of your walls are exposed brick.363 sorauren ave toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our condo of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

Will Doyle

