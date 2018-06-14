Condo of the week: 363 Sorauren Avenue

Authentic hard-loft lovers, feast your eyes on this baby! This industrial conversion has soaring ceilings, two-storey arched windows and all the exposed brick you can dream of.

Despite the huge windows, the place isn’t very bright. Probably because there’s only one set of windows.

The main floor is spacious and open plan — with the dining, living and kitchen seamlessly combined.

The renovated kitchen is sleek and stylish, and I really like the little serving window.

The master bedroom is large enough for a king-size bed. It isn’t closed in, so you’d be able to hear everything happening in the apartment.

But it does boast a walk-in closet and a beautiful minimalist en suite bathroom.

The place has a serene courtyard view with a private garden terrace. It’s perfect for entertaining.

Located right on Sorauren, it's steps from Roncesvalles Village, Sorauren Park and all the wonderful things Parkdale has to offer. There’s also a gym in the building, if that’s your thing.

Specs

Address: #103 - 363 Sorauren Avenue

Price: $995,000

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Walk Score: 88

Transit Score: 98

Maintenance Fees: $1,050.90 monthly

Listing agent: Avryll McNair

Listing ID: W4153175

Good For

A bachelor or couple who really loves that hard-loft look. The exposed bricks, polished concrete floors and unfinished ceilings all add to that edgy esthetic so many people are after.

Move On If

You want a brighter apartment. When the place only has one window it can seem dark inside, especially when 90 per cent of your walls are exposed brick.