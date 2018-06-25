Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
25 burnhamthorpe park toronto

House of the week: 25 Burnhamthorpe Park Boulevard

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Nestled in Etobicoke, this elegant Tudor home has a pretty epic backyard… it’s a golf course.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd toronto

The residence was built in 1934 and has been beautifully restored. So while it looks historic on the outside, the inside is perfectly modern.  

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoThe main floor is open-concept with a dreamy kitchen. It’s sleek and minimalist with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoIt also has a gorgeous walk-out into the backyard.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoThe home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, so you’ll never have to fight over who gets to shower first.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoThe master bedroom is on the third floor, which seems to be a popular thing these days. I’m torn on the vaulted ceilings. On one hand I think they offer some character, but on the other hand it might seem like you’re always in the attic.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoThe master bedroom comes with a gorgeous en suite bathroom with spa-like features and heated floors.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoThe basement is spacious with a recreation room, games room, and a wine cellar.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoBut obviously the big selling point is the amazing view of the golf course from the home’s backyard. While these photos were taken in the winter, the golf course is stunning in the summer and all that nature creates such a serene vibe even if you have to deal with an errant golf ball or two.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoSpecs
25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoGood For

A golf fanatic. This home backs straight onto Islington Golf Club, making your backyard your own personal putting green.

25 burnhamthorpe park blvd torontoMove On If

You don’t want to hear the sound of golfers yelling “fore!” while you relax in your garden.25 burnhamthorpe park blvd toronto

Thanks to BosleyRealEstateLtd., Brokerage for sponsoring our house of the week. All editorial was written and selected by blogTO.

Lead photo by

25burnhamthorpepark.com

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

House of the week: 25 Burnhamthorpe Park Boulevard

The 5 most expensive homes for sale in Toronto right now

Sold! Stunning modern Toronto home goes for $200K under asking

Toronto is now the 5th most unaffordable city in the world

Condo of the week: 80 Crescent Road

New Toronto condo building won't allow smoking

For sale sign appears in front of Rob Ford's old house

Rental of the week: 18 Beverley Street