House of the week: 25 Burnhamthorpe Park Boulevard

Nestled in Etobicoke, this elegant Tudor home has a pretty epic backyard… it’s a golf course.

The residence was built in 1934 and has been beautifully restored. So while it looks historic on the outside, the inside is perfectly modern.

The main floor is open-concept with a dreamy kitchen. It’s sleek and minimalist with top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances.

It also has a gorgeous walk-out into the backyard.

The home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms, so you’ll never have to fight over who gets to shower first.

The master bedroom is on the third floor, which seems to be a popular thing these days. I’m torn on the vaulted ceilings. On one hand I think they offer some character, but on the other hand it might seem like you’re always in the attic.

The master bedroom comes with a gorgeous en suite bathroom with spa-like features and heated floors.

The basement is spacious with a recreation room, games room, and a wine cellar.

But obviously the big selling point is the amazing view of the golf course from the home’s backyard. While these photos were taken in the winter, the golf course is stunning in the summer and all that nature creates such a serene vibe even if you have to deal with an errant golf ball or two.

Specs

Address: 25 Burnhamthorpe Park Boulevard

Price: $2,828,000

Lot Size: 54 x 160 feet

Bedrooms: 6

Bathrooms: 6

Parking: 9

Walk Score: 60

Transit Score: 85

Listing agent: Ana Santos

Listing ID: W4151810

Good For

A golf fanatic. This home backs straight onto Islington Golf Club, making your backyard your own personal putting green.

Move On If

You don’t want to hear the sound of golfers yelling “fore!” while you relax in your garden.