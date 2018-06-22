Sold! This is what a $6 million home looks like in Toronto

This house reminds me of a picture-perfect suburban home you might see in a sitcom or a romantic comedy. There’s nothing eccentric or particularly unique about it, it’s just a really nice looking house. But is it $6 million nice? The living room, kitchen, and dining room flow seamlessly between one another. The big windows give it a bright and airy quality. I love the dark wood accents throughout the house which help unify the decor.

The kitchen is spacious and the marble countertops and backsplash are gorgeous. The kitchen, of course, comes with all top-of-the-line appliances.

My favourite feature in the house is the master en suite bathroom. The soaker tub is lined up perfectly with a huge window that overlooks the backyard. It just looks like such a divine place to spend an afternoon or evening.

The house boasts five large bedrooms and seven bathrooms. So you’ll never be in danger of ruining someone’s morning routine.

The lower level of the house adds some more living space with a large rec room, office, wine cellar and a media room.

The backyard is massive and could easily accommodate a pool if the future owners are so inclined.

Any car enthusiasts out there should note the hydraulic car lift in the garage, so you can fit even more luxury vehicles in one spot.

The Essentials

Address: 236 Dawlish Avenue

Type: House

Bedrooms: 4 +1

Bathrooms: 7

Size: 50 x 150 feet

Realtor: Royal LePage

Hit the market at: $6,350,000

Sold for: $6,350,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a luxury home in the heart of Lawrence Park. It comes with all the bells and whistles and is in the perfect neighbourhood for all the chi-chi private schools. Plus that hydraulic car lift garage is something else.

Was it worth it?

I don’t know. Three years ago this house sold for just under $3 million. For it to double in price is something of a feat in itself, but I’m struggling to see what’s worth the extra $3 million. Then again, maybe I’m missing something...