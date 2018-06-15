Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
213 carlton street toronto

Sold! Historical Toronto home goes for $2.25 million

This place used to be a bed and breakfast, then it was a business and now, who knows!

213 carlton street toronto

This grand Victorian home could either be an extravagant home, if restored properly, or a quirky place to run a business. It could even be turned back into a B&B, or rather an Airbnb.

213 carlton street toronto This is truly a unique building. The glorious ceilings, crown moulding, arches, medallions and stained glass windows all contribute to the character of the house.

213 carlton street toronto While it’s hard to get a sense of what the place would look like as a proper home, because there's office furniture everywhere, the floor plan definitely helps.

213 carlton street torontoThe main floor is where the lobby, dining room, living room and kitchen are located.

213 carlton street torontoOn the second floor are four bedrooms and one bathroom. There are two more large bedrooms on the third floor, each with their own en suite. One of these rooms could definitely be a master bedroom.

213 carlton street torontoThe basement has been renovated and has a second kitchen and dining area, along with two bedrooms.

213 carlton street torontoAs for outdoor space, there’s a private courtyard and garden.

213 carlton street torontoThe biggest drawback for this place is that it desperately needs renovations to bring it back to its former glory.

213 carlton street torontoThe Essentials
  • Address: 213 Carlton Street
  • Type: Semi-Detached House
  • Bedrooms: 6 +2
  • Bathrooms: 6
  • Size: 26.48 x 132 feet
  • Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada
  • Hit the market at: $2,258,000
  • Sold for: $2,250,000
213 carlton street torontoWhy it sold for what it did?

It’s a huge old Victorian house in a prime spot in Cabbagetown with so much potential.

213 carlton street torontoWas it worth it?

Depends. If the new owners are going to use this place as an office, hostel or Airbnb I think $2.25 million is pretty cheap. If they plan on turning it into a home, then maybe not. It definitely needs a ton of upgrades and, as it’s an old home, who knows what’s lurking beneath the surface.213 carlton street toronto

