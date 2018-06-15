Sold! Historical Toronto home goes for $2.25 million

This place used to be a bed and breakfast, then it was a business and now, who knows!

This grand Victorian home could either be an extravagant home, if restored properly, or a quirky place to run a business. It could even be turned back into a B&B, or rather an Airbnb.

This is truly a unique building. The glorious ceilings, crown moulding, arches, medallions and stained glass windows all contribute to the character of the house.

While it’s hard to get a sense of what the place would look like as a proper home, because there's office furniture everywhere, the floor plan definitely helps.

The main floor is where the lobby, dining room, living room and kitchen are located.

On the second floor are four bedrooms and one bathroom. There are two more large bedrooms on the third floor, each with their own en suite. One of these rooms could definitely be a master bedroom.

The basement has been renovated and has a second kitchen and dining area, along with two bedrooms.

As for outdoor space, there’s a private courtyard and garden.

The biggest drawback for this place is that it desperately needs renovations to bring it back to its former glory.

The Essentials

Address: 213 Carlton Street

Type: Semi-Detached House

Bedrooms: 6 +2

Bathrooms: 6

Size: 26.48 x 132 feet

Realtor: Sotheby’s International Realty Canada

Hit the market at: $2,258,000

Sold for: $2,250,000

Why it sold for what it did?

It’s a huge old Victorian house in a prime spot in Cabbagetown with so much potential.

Was it worth it?

Depends. If the new owners are going to use this place as an office, hostel or Airbnb I think $2.25 million is pretty cheap. If they plan on turning it into a home, then maybe not. It definitely needs a ton of upgrades and, as it’s an old home, who knows what’s lurking beneath the surface.