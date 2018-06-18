Rental of the week: 18 Beverley Street

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
18 Beverley street toronto

It can be hard to give a typical condo character, but this place has managed to accomplish just that. The decor sets the place apart from the thousands of other apartments on the market. I particularly like the antique furniture piece peppered throughout the suite.

18 beverley street torontoThis impeccably renovated post-modern home is steps from the heart of Queen Street West and is full of light, thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. The living, dining and kitchen areas are open plan and flow seamlessly out onto the private balcony. 

18 beverley street torontoThe kitchen is complete with an induction stove, granite counters and a wine fridge. (You know you’re truly grown up when your pad has a wine fridge.)

18 beverley street torontoThe master is complete with an expansive en suite, which includes a bath and separate shower.

18 beverley street torontoThe den/ second bedroom also includes an en suite.

18 beverley street torontoThis place listed at just over $5,000 a month also comes with a laundry list of building amenities, including a private courtyard, 24-hour concierge, a gym and guest suites. 18 beverley street toronto

Specs
  • Address: 18 Beverley Street
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $5,200 / month
  • Listing agent: Toronto Luxury Rentals
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Not included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: $150 / month
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Balcony
  • Pet friendly? No
18 beverley street toronto Good For

A visiting professor and their significant other. The place comes furnished, so it’s move-in ready and so close to the University of Toronto and Ryerson University. This apartment is the perfect retreat from the hallowed halls of academia.  

18 beverley street torontoMove On If

You LOVE nesting. The apartment has been renovated and decorated, so there’s really nothing left to do but put your stuff in closets and cupboards. If you like making a home your own, then this place is going to rob you of that pleasure.18 beverley street toronto

Lead photo by

Toronto Luxury Rentals

