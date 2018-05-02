Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted an hour ago
39 sherbourne street toronto

Rental of the week: 39 Sherbourne Street

Located just steps away from St. Lawrence Market, this apartment is perfectly situated to come home to after work with some groceries or take-out from down the street.

39 sherbourne street torontoThe unit comes fully-furnished and is tastefully decorated, albeit a bit on the beige side.  

39 sherbourne street torontoThe kitchen, living and dining areas are all open-concept and bright.

39 sherbourne street torontoThe bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a 3-piece en suite bathroom, plus ample closet space.

39 sherbourne street toronto There is absolutely no outdoor space, but you’re close to St. James Park if you want a bit of sunshine and greenery.39 sherbourne street toronto

Specs
  • Address: #201 - 39 Sherbourne Street
  • Type: Loft
  • Rent: $3,795 / month
  • Listing agent: Agnes Chaitas
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: Included
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2 + 1
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In-suite
  • Outdoor space? None
  • Pet friendly? No
39 sherbourne street torontoGood For

According to the listing, it’s perfect for a business executive who wants to walk to work, and who am I to argue? It’s close to the Financial District, steps to St. Lawrence Market and comes fully-furnished.

39 sherbourne street toronto Move On If

You want outdoor space. Even though most of the units apparently come with some sort of balcony or terrace, this unit got shafted. So for almost $4,000 it seems like a bit of a ripoff if you don’t even have a place to put a barbecue.39 sherbourne street toronto

Lead photo by

Royal LePage Terrequity Realty, Brokerage

