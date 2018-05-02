Rental of the week: 39 Sherbourne Street

Located just steps away from St. Lawrence Market, this apartment is perfectly situated to come home to after work with some groceries or take-out from down the street.

The unit comes fully-furnished and is tastefully decorated, albeit a bit on the beige side.

The kitchen, living and dining areas are all open-concept and bright.

The bedrooms are spacious and the master bedroom has a 3-piece en suite bathroom, plus ample closet space.

There is absolutely no outdoor space, but you’re close to St. James Park if you want a bit of sunshine and greenery.

Specs

Address: #201 - 39 Sherbourne Street

Type: Loft

Rent: $3,795 / month

Listing agent: Agnes Chaitas

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: Included

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2 + 1

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In-suite

Outdoor space? None

Pet friendly? No

Good For

According to the listing, it’s perfect for a business executive who wants to walk to work, and who am I to argue? It’s close to the Financial District, steps to St. Lawrence Market and comes fully-furnished.

Move On If

You want outdoor space. Even though most of the units apparently come with some sort of balcony or terrace, this unit got shafted. So for almost $4,000 it seems like a bit of a ripoff if you don’t even have a place to put a barbecue.